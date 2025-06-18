A Drastic Difference in Non-Conference Opponents for Gators in 2025-26
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Despite having a relatively easy non-conference schedule a year ago, the Florida Gators' 2025-26 non-conference slate is, without a doubt, the toughest it’s been under head coach Todd Golden.
“Well, a lot of people talked about us not having it strong enough out of conference last year,” Golden said on Tuesday. “That won't be this year.”
For starters, the Gators will face Arizona to begin the season on Nov. 3 in Las Vegas. The Wildcats finished third in the Big 12 a season ago and advanced to the conference tournament final.
“I think you get these opportunities when somebody calls and wants your team to come play on opening night against Arizona in a showcase game in Vegas, that's a compliment,” Golden said.
Then, in the ACC/SEC challenge, the Gators were handed the Duke Blue Devils in Durham, North Carolina, on Dec. 2. One of the premier programs and a fellow Final Four program, the Blue Devils looked like the team to beat for most of last season and will certainly be a challenge next season.
“Obviously, Duke is the marquee program in the ACC right now,” Golden said. “It's not close. And for us to be picked to go play there, we take that as another huge compliment.”
It doesn’t stop there, though.
In addition to Duke and Arizona, Florida also has UConn on the schedule for a rematch of the Gators' win over the Huskies in last year's Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament. They take on the Huskies in the Jimmy V Classic in New York City, and if it’s anything like that contest, then fans are in for an entertaining matchup.
“Same thing with the opportunity to play UConn,” Golden said. “We're not going to turn down an opportunity to play in Madison Square Garden on ESPN against one of the best programs in America.”
The Gators and the Huskies will meet on Dec. 9.
On top of these games, the Gators are participating in the Rady Children’s Invitational that takes place on Nov. 27 and 28. In this mini tournament, they will play TCU before taking on either Wisconsin or Providence, depending on the result.
The matchup against TCU, and a possible matchup against Providence, would be favorable for the Gators with both programs finishing with a .500 record or worse overall and a losing record in conference play.
Wisconsin, on the other hand, went 27-10 on the year and 13-7 in the Big 10. The Badgers also earned a No. 3 seed in the East Region for the NCAA Tournament but only recorded one win in March before dropping to BYU in the second round.
On Tuesday, the Gators reportedly added two more non-conference opponents to the slate in rival Miami, which will be played in Jacksonville, and George Washington.
The Hurricanes are coming off of one of their worst seasons in school history, finishing 7-24 overall and only mustering up three conference wins in 20 tries, while George Washington finished last season with a 21-13 overall record and a 9-9 conference record
As difficult as the previously mentioned opponents are, Golden did schedule some relatively easier programs, too. Florida will host mid-major programs such as North Florida (Nov. 6) and Merrimack (Nov. 21) and will get to host rival Florida State (Nov. 11)
Overall, Florida will have their hands full when it comes to non-SEC opponents, and while 13-0 probably won’t be on the cards again, Golden believes they still can have success.
“Last year, we went 13-0 in non-conference,” Golden said. “I'm not sure we'll be able to do that this year. But we can still have a really, really successful non-conference because of the level of opponents that we have."