Gators' 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge Opponent Revealed

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge opponent has been reported, and it will be a matchup of bluebloods.

More specifically, a re-matchup of bluebloods.

According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Florida will play host to Duke in a rematch of last year's ACC/SEC Challenge in Durham, N.C., a 67-66 win for the Blue Devils. This year's matchup, the first in Gainesville since 1937 and first in the state of Florida since 1973, will be played on Tuesday, Dec. 1, according to Rothstein.

NEWS: Matchups for the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge are set, per sources.



Ark @ UNC

AU @ Clem

Duke @ UF

BC @ UGA

Wake @ LSU

Pitt @ Mizz

SU @ OU

OleMiss @ VT

SC@NCSt

FSU @ Tenn

Texas @ Lville

Bama @ Miami

UK @ UVA

GT @ MissSt

Stanford @ A&M

Vandy @ NDhttps://t.co/CH4tXkiAal — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 5, 2026

Next season's matchup between Florida and Duke will be the 18th meeting all-time between the two programs, with the Blue Devils holding a 14-3 advantage. Duke has won the last three matchups in the series (2016, 2017, 2025), with Florida's last win coming in 2000 in the Sweet 16.

Last year, Florida fell by one point to Duke after Duke's Isaiah Evans hit a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left and Florida's Boogie Fland turned the ball over on the ensuing possession. The loss was the third of four non-conference losses through the Gators' first nine games of the season in what was one of the toughest non-conference slates in the country.

Fifth-year head coach Todd Golden said this offseason that last year's difficulties are helping Florida find a balance between having competitive matchups but not overdoing it in creating next season's non-conference schedule.

Florida is trying to find a balance between its relatively easy slate in 2024, which led to a 13-0 start to the season, and last year's slate, which included matchups against Arizona, UConn and the Blue Devils.

He also said that there are teams that do not want to play them, but that the Gators are not having issues finding opponents. Already on the schedule is a season-opening matchup against rival Miami in Tampa on Nov. 2, a guaranteed matchup against Notre Dame and two more matchups in the Players Era Eight Tournament in Las Vegas (Nov. 17-19).

In addition to Florida and Notre Dame, Houston, Rutgers, Kansas, UNLV, West Virginia and Auburn are in the tournament. The Gators are also expected to face rival Florida State in Tallahassee for its yearly meet-up against the Seminoles.

"There's a lot of teams that don't (want to play Florida)," Golden said. "So we gotta find the right programs and the right teams to play that make sense for us, that provide a good competitive game and will help us prepare for SEC play."

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