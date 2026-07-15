Popular Gators Walk-On Departs from Basketball Program

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A popular walk-on from the Florida Gators' men's basketball program has departed from the program.

Rising senior guard Cooper Josefsberg, who joined the team ahead of the 2023-24 season, revealed on Sunday that he was no longer a player within the program. His departure comes as a result of the NCAA's roster limits, which went into effect last year caps Division I men's basketball rosters at 15 players.

"When I began my journey at UF, I envisioned wearing orange and blue through my senior year. Though it ended differently than I hoped, I am grateful for the experiences, relationships, and memories that will stay with me for a lifetime," Josefsberg wrote in his announcement. "Representing the Gators has been an absolute privilege."

Across his three seasons, Josefsberg appeared in nine games off the bench, including the Gators' win over Alabama in the 2025 SEC Tournament and the Round of 64 win over Norfolk State in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Across his career, he helped Florida win a national title and SEC Tournament title in 2025 and an SEC regular-season title in 2026.

Josefsberg's biggest moment of his career came this past season with a 3-pointer in the win over Mississippi State on March 3, marking his first and the only bucket of his collegiate career.

"Coop's a guy that's worked hard," head coach Todd Golden said after the win over the Bulldogs. "He's a good practice guy, a good teammate. And obviously he doesn't get a lot of opportunity to compete, and tonight was an opportunity to get him out there. I definitely knew he was going to try to shoot. That was without a doubt."

Cooper Josefsberg for 3



🎥SECN pic.twitter.com/24czuikgNS — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 4, 2026

Josefsberg also became known for his off-court social media presence, being popular for post-game posts to TikTok from inside the locker room, and for his celebrations on the bench during games.

"The friendships I built, the memories we created, and the lessons I learned are things I'll always carry with me," Josefsberg wrote in his announcement. "University of Florida will always hold a special place in my heart. I leave Gainesville with livelong friendships, unforgettable memories, and immense respect for the program that helped shape my journey."

Meanwhile, Florida is turning the page to the 2026-27 season as the favorite to be the preseason No. 1 team in the country. In addition to returning stars and contributors Boogie Fland, Urban Klavzar, Isaiah Brown, CJ Ingram, Alex Lloyd, Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu, the Gators welcomed a group of newcomers in freshmen Jones Lay and Arturas Butajevas, transfer Denzel Aberdeen and European professional Domen Petrovic. Aberdeen is fighting for a final year of eligibility from the NCAA.

Florida opens the season on Nov. 2 against Miami in Tampa.

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