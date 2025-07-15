Gators Add Fourth Transfer, Fill Final Scholarship Spot for 2025-26 Season
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have added its fourth transfer for the 2025-26 season, thus filling its last scholarship spot.
Sacramento State guard Alex Kovatchev on Monday was added to Florida's roster, joining guards Xaivian Lee (Princeton), Boogie Fland (Arkansas) and AJ Brown (Ohio) as the Gators' transfer acquisition. The roster move, first reported by 247 Sports' Graham Hall, was confirmed in the team's jersey number assignment announcement.
Kovatchev, who will wear No. 8, will have two years of eligibility remaining after two seasons at Sacramento State.
After averaging 5.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 33 appearances as a freshman, Kovatchev (6-5, 190 pounds), only appeared in four games last season before a leg injury ended his sophomore campaign. He averaged 8.5 points and 5.0 rebounds a year ago.
Kovatchev joins Florida with a key tie to the program after being teammates with junior forward Alex Condon on Western Australia's U20 team in 2023.
In May, Golden detailed his process for filling Florida's final scholarship spot after adding Lee, Fland and Brown through the portal and guard Alex Lloyd and guard/forward CJ Ingram II through high school recruiting.
"We're not going to rush," he said. "I think we have a great group right now, and my hope is with this last spot, we'll be able to find more of a developmental-type player, a guy that'll come in and be happy to learn behind some guys."
Florida had open scholarship spots after seeing three seniors in Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, while also seeing Denzel Aberdeen (Kentucky), Sam Alexis (Indiana) and Kajus Kublickas (Pacific) transfer away from the program.
Florida opens the 2025-26 season in Las Vegas against Arizona on Nov. 3.