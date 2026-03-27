Gators Brothers, Isaiah and AJ Brown, Announce Decisions for 2026-27 Season

The Florida Gators men’s basketball roster for the 2026-27 season continues to fill itself out, as brothers AJ and Isaiah Brown announced on Friday their return for next year.

“There was no thought in my mind about leaving Gainesville,” Isaiah told Florida Victorious. “I chose to come here my freshman year, and there’s no reason to quit on the school. It’s only been blessings since I’ve been here.”

The younger brother of the two, Isaiah, cemented himself as a core rotational piece for the Gators this past season. He appeared in 33 games as a sophomore and averaged 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds. Additionally, he shot 47.4 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from behind the arc.

He also improved his numbers in conference play. He played 14.3 minutes per game against SEC opponents, scoring 6.6 points and grabbing 2.6 rebounds per game. He connected on 41.9 percent of his 3-point attempts, too.

The Orlando native’s two best showings in the 2025-26 season came in back-to-back road contests against Texas A&M and Georgia. It started with the Aggies, in which he scored 12 points, grabbed three rebounds and blocked one shot. Then, in the following game against the Bulldogs, Brown scored another 12 points and made three triples.

Another game he shone in was against the Texas Longhorns in Austin. With star forward Thomas Haugh missing extended minutes in the game due to an ankle injury, Golden handed Brown more minutes, and he did not disappoint. He finished with nine points, eight rebounds, two assists and one block.

Now, his focus going into next season is becoming a better all-around player.

“I’d love to work on everything. I want to get five percent better as an all-around player instead of focusing on just one specific thing. I’d say everything — just becoming a more complete, consistent player on the basketball court,” Brown said.

As for AJ, he missed the entire season due to a shoulder injury, earning a redshirt for the year. He is a redshirt junior who transferred in from Ohio. He spent three seasons with Ohio, recording 731 points, 193 rebounds, 103 3-pointers, 65 steals and 62 assists in 64 appearances (46 starts).

However, his decision to redshirt was one made from the beginning, and that was worthwhile.

“I learned a lot. Got to play against the best of the best every day,” he told Florida Victorious. “I’ve gotten stronger, and I’ve gotten better at what I do, not only on the court, but also off the court as well.”

In AJ’s case, he is focused this offseason on impacting the game outside of scoring.

“So, working on my playmaking and also being a pest on defense, so that it can also lead to great offense,” Brown said.

That now makes four Gators who have announced their return for the 2026-27 season. The other two that have revealed their plans are sophomore Boogie Fland and junior Urban Klavzar. Florida also awaits draft decisions from Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu and an NCAA waiver decision for Micah Handlogten.