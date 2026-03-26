Key Veteran Guard Staying with Gators for 2026-27 Season

Florida Gators guard Boogie Fland announced on Instagram on Thursday that he is returning to Gainesville for his junior year. Fland averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game in 35 starts as a sophomore.

“I love being a Gator. I really do love being a Gator,” he told Florida Victorious. “I didn’t love how everything ended, and I feel like there’s still some unfinished business. With the staff, we’re excited for year two of being a Gator.”

Fland experienced an up-and-down season. He had moments of brilliance, where he would dominate on both ends of the court. On the other hand, he displayed rather subpar displays, especially on offense.

While having several strong games in the non-conference, Fland’s first real breakout game in an Orange and Blue uniform came in the Gators' second contest against an SEC opponent. He poured in 23 points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds against the Tennessee Volunteers, shooting 69.2 percent from the field and 50 percent on 3-pointers.

Then, in February, he showed out once again in Exatech Arena against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Fland tallied 15 points, eight assists and eight steals in the 23-point victory over the Crimson Tide. His eight steals in the game tied a program record. He also became just the second major conference player this century to record at least 15 points, eight assists and eight steals with just one turnover.

One takeaway from his second year in the SEC is that it was his first full season in college. Fland touched on that in his conversation with Florida Victorious, and where he hopes to improve this offseason.

“It was a full season, so it was my first real full season. A lot of injuries, a lot of nicks, so just playing through those and fighting through it,” Fland said. “Toward the end of the season, I wasn’t taking shots. So this offseason is more about getting enough reps in, continuing to get better in all areas.”

Convincing Fland to rejoin the program for next season is important for head coach Todd Golden. It provides him with a player who sets the table well for his offense and defends the opponent’s best perimeter player each night. Additionally, it supplies Golden continuity for his roster for next year.

Fland is the first player from the group of Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Reuben Chinyelu and himself to announce their return for next season.