Former Gators Center Colin Castleton Inks Two-Way Contract With Grizzlies
Former Florida Gators center Colin Castleton has signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Under a two-way contract, Castleton will be able to be moved between the NBA and the G-League. He’ll be permitted to play up to 50 games with the Grizzlies under a two-way contract.
NBA teams can have up to three players on the roster who are on a two-way contract at any given time in addition to the 15 players on an NBA standard contract.
Castleton played three of his five college seasons with the Florida Gators. He played the first two with Michigan before transferring to Gainesville ahead of the 2020-21 season. Once he got to Florida, he was able to take on the starting role he never got with the Wolverines.
He played in 78 games, starting 75 of them. He averaged 14.9 points, 7.8 total rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. In his senior season, he averaged 16.0 points, 7.7 total rebounds and 3.0 blocked per game.
He went undrafted in 2023 eventually signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He played 16 games for the Lakers last season and 12 games with the G-League South Lake Lakers.
Castleton made nine of 16 field goal attempts, made all six of his free throw attempts and averaged 3.7 minutes of playing time with the Lakers. With South Lake, he averaged 14.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
The Lakers waived him on Oct. 19. Castleton is one of nine Gators currently in the NBA: the others being shooting guard Bradley Beal, center Al Horford, guard Andrew Nembhard, point guard Chris Chiozza, small forward Keyontae Johnson, small forward Alex Fudge, forward Dorian Finney-Smith and point Tre Mann.