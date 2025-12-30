Gators Continue to Be Linked to Talented Transfer Receiver

The Florida Gators continue to be linked to UAB transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks as the January transfer portal period nears.

Hooks, a 5-foot-10, 175 pound receiver who caught 72 passes for 927 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025, has reportedly seen interest from a bevy of schools, including some top SEC programs along with Florida. On3's 34th-ranked transfer receiver will have two years of eligibility remaining.

History for Hooks ‼️



Iverson Hooks became the first player in school history with multiple 10+ reception games in a single season on Saturday.



He is the first player since Roddy White to have multiple games with 10 or more receptions, and just the third player in school history… pic.twitter.com/v9nvVnvaJo — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) November 23, 2025

An All-AAC second team selection in 2025, Hooks received the third highest PFF grade of any receiver in the conference while playing a majority of his snaps from the slot. With the expected departures of multiple talented Gators wide receivers, the most notable being Eugene Wilson III, the Blazers transfer makes a lot of sense for Florida looking to replace over 300 snaps from the slot heading into the portal opening.

New Gators coach Jon Sumrall previously said in his introductory press conference that Florida will use the transfer portal to fill holes in its roster and will "get elite skill players here."

"On offense, when I think of Florida football, I think of aggressive, I think of explosive, I think about mixing tempos, using it to your advantage, and dictating the game to the opponent," he said. "I think about stretching the field and threatening every blade of grass."

Hooks has shown a speed to threaten defenses throughout his time in college, while also allegedly running a 4.38 40-yard dash while in high school. Though a smaller receiver, he saw a majority of his targets downfield last season, seeing over 52 percent of his targets 10 plus yards downfield and earning a 93.8 PFF grade on such opportunities.

As Florida begins to build a roster with new personnel at the helm, wide receiver will likely be an important position for the Gators in the portal trying to build for a Buster Faulkner offense that is expected to spread out defenses and be aggressive through the air. Though Florida has been able to retain star Vernell Brown III already at the position, the staff still has a long way to go in replenishing a room that has lost seven players to the portal.

Standout Dallas Wilson and the university continue in negotiations for his potential return.

Florida is expected to be aggressive in the wide receiver market this portal cycle, hoping to add to a group that has been heavily impacted by departures already. The talented wideout Hooks will be a player to watch once the period officially opens on Friday.

