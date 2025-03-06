Gators Clinch 2-Seed in SEC Tournament, Set Program-First in Win at No. 7 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.-- In the midst of a fight for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the No. 5 Florida Gators on Wednesday continued to add to its impressive resume with a 99-94 at No. 7 Alabama.
The win, which sealed the No. 2 seed for the Gators in the SEC Tournament behind No. 1 Auburn, marked the first time in program history that Florida has beaten two top 10 teams on the road in a single season.
“Really proud of our group tonight, just an amazing win obviously going up against a fantastic team here, a club that’s been one of the best teams in college basketball over the last couple years," head coach Todd Golden said. "Coach Oats has done an incredible job just getting this program to be a perennial top-10 team, and for us to be able to come in here and play with a lead for 27 minutes and not ever get behind [late] in the second half was a great effort for us."
Forward Alex Condon set a new career-high with 27 points to go with 10 rebounds, marking his sixth double-double of the year. Additionally, star guard Walter Clayton Jr. hit the 20-point mark for the first time since the loss to Missouri on Jan. 14 with 22 points of his own and eight assists.
The Gators dominated the boards as a team, out-rebounded Alabama 50-35, 16 of which were offensive rebounds that led to 19 second-chance points. Rueben Chinyelu, who scored nine points, recorded a (game-high) 11 rebounds, and Condon recorded five offensive boards to lead the way.
"Condo obviously had his best game as a Gator tonight, just did a remarkable job finishing around the rim, hitting big threes in the first half, just playing with great physicality and effort and setting the tone. Twenty-seven and 10, remarkable game for him," Golden said. "I’m just incredibly proud of our guys. This is a big win, obviously both clubs competing for the last 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and this was a big one for us.”
Florida also dominated much of the second half, leading for the last 14:10 of the game after Thomas Haugh hit a 3-pointer to tie the game and Will Richard dunked to take the lead, 57-55. After holding a 55-52 lead, Alabama would go nearly four minutes without hitting a field goal as Florida would extend its lead to seven points by being up 64-57 with just over 11 minutes left.
The Gators eventually extended its lead to as many as 14 points with a 79-65 lead just past the six-minute mark as Clayton Jr. hit a layup after finding Condon for a pair of alley-oop dunks. Condon scored 15 of his points on 5-for-9 shooting with five free throws in the second half, while Clayton Jr. recorded six assists during that span.
"I thought Walter did a great job controlling the game – eight assists, one turnover, five rebounds, 22 points and just really kept us poised, making great decisions," Golden said.
Alabama would cut the lead back to single digits after an and-one dunk from center Clifford Omoruyi with 5:07 left, but every time the Crimson Tide made a big play, the Gators made a bigger play.
Alijah Martin, who battled multiple injuries throughout the contest, made a flashy dunk with 3:20 left to extend the lead back to double digits before Alabama eventually cut its deficit to five points with 1:25 left.
By that point, though, the Crimson Tide relied on sending the Gators to the free throw line for a chance to comeback, but Florida capitalized with 12 made free-throws in the last 1:23 of game time.
Next Up
The Gators (26-4, 13-4 SEC) conclude the regular season at home on Saturday with a matchup against Ole Miss. It will also be the last home game for seniors Clayton Jr., Martin and Richard. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.