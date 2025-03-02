Will Richard Passes Horford, Noah on Florida's All-Time Scoring List
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Will Richard continues to move up the Florida Gators' all-time scoring list.
With a game-high 25-point effort in No. 3 Florida's 89-70 win over No. 12 Texas A&M on Saturday, Richard moved past Gator greats Al Horford and Joakim Noah on the program's all-time scoring list, now sitting 43rd with 1,135 career points at Florida.
"That's not bad, not bad. They won a couple of championships here back in the day," head coach Todd Golden quipped during his postgame press conference.
Richard matched a career-high with six 3-pointers on nine attempts with five makes coming in the second half. His 17 points in the second half alone would've still tied the game-high with Thomas Haugh.
After not recording a single bucket in Florida's win over LSU and week prior, Richard has now scored 55 points over the last two games following a 30-point outing in the team's loss to Georgia on Tuesday and Saturday's 25-point effort.
"Just being aggressive. The Georgia game, I don't count because we lost. I'd rather score zero and win. I'm here to win," Richard said. "My team is doing a good job finding me and I'm taking advantage of that."
With Richard as the catalyst, the Gators shined from beyond the arc against the Aggies with 14 total 3-pointers on 33 attempts. Defensively, the Gators held Texas A&M to a 5-of-17 mark from deep and a 2-for-13 mark after the Aggies started 3-for-4.
The win also puts Florida in a strong position to seal No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament after losses from Missouri and Alabama on Saturday. The Gators, who play at Alabama on Wednesday and host Ole Miss on Saturday, need one more win to officially claim the double-bye alongside No. 1 Auburn.
"We got a lot we're still playing for. We're still playing for a (national) 1-seed," Golden said. "Wednesday will impact that a lot. We're still playing for the double-bye. I heard Missouri lost tonight. They have six. So if we get one more win and then we get the double-bye. So, let's go. One more win."
Tip-off against the Crimson Tide is at 7 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN 2.