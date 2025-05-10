Gators’ Condon Discusses Mindset Heading into NBA Combine
Out of the Florida Gators' three participants in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft Combine, forward Alex Condon is the only that has the potential to return to the program depending on his potential landing spot and earnings should he remain in the draft.
Currently, per Yahoo Sports, Condon is projected to land with the San Antonio Spurs early in the second round, meaning he would not be guaranteed an NBA contract. However, his projections could easily change should he perform well in the NBA Combine.
"It's getting up pretty early around seven and getting straight to the court, do a lot of preparation on my body for the day and I get out there on the court, do an early court session for the day, come back in, get a lift in, and then usually get in some extra shots after that," Condon saidin an interview with DraftExpress. "Get in for treatment and then head home and just chill for the rest of the day."
The important part for Gators’ fans everywhere is that Condon has maintained his college eligibility, despite testing the NBA Draft waters. If he returns, he will be joining a Gators team that will look a bit different, but still significantly threatening in the college basketball world. However, for now, he is focusing on Chicago and the potential NBA Draft ahead.
"My mindset is that I'm fully in the process now and I'm treating it like I'm gonna declare for the Draft and stay in this Draft," Condon said. "So I got to treat it like that. I think that's the best way to get the best results out of this Combine."
With the combine starting Sunday and lasting for a week, it shouldn’t be too long after that that Gators’ fans and the rest of the basketball world find out if Alex Condon will be headed to the NBA Draft or back to Gainesville.