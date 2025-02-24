Gators' Condon Expected to Return Vs. Georgia
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden expects sophomore forward Alex Condon to be available for the team’s road matchup against Georgia on Tuesday, barring any setbacks, he told reporters Monday.
Condon, fresh off earning SEC Player of the Week honors for the second time this season, suffered an ankle injury just seconds into Florida’s 81-68 win at Mississippi State on Feb.11. He checked out of the game immediately, leaving concerns that the injury could have been a lot worse than it ultimately ended up being.
However, the X-rays came back negative, and he was diagnosed with a low ankle sprain. Golden said shortly after they expected Condon to miss the next one-to-two weeks. He nearly made a return for the team's win over Saturday against LSU after being a game time decision.
The 6-foot-11 big man has been a crucial piece for Florida this season, ranking fourth on the team in scoring (10.6 PPG) while leading the Gators in rebounding (7.8 RPG) and blocks (1.4 BPG). He has recorded five double-doubles this year, with his most recent performance — a 17-point, 10-rebound, four-assist showing against then-No. 1 Auburn — serving as a signature moment in Florida’s upset victory.
His rebound and block averages both currently rank among the top-ten in the SEC.
Condon's return would be a major boost for a Gators team pushing for strong positioning in the NCAA Tournament. Florida (24-3, 2nd in SEC) enters the matchup against Georgia looking to strengthen its resume with only a handful of regular-season games remaining.
Tip-off in Athens (Ga.) is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on SEC Network. UF will continue to have official updates on Condon in its availability reports with the gameday update to come Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m.