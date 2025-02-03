Gators Drop in Newest AP Poll
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After a demonstrative loss to the Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 5-4), the Florida Gators (18-3, 5-3) men’s basketball team dropped to No. 6 in the newest AP Poll, which was released on Monday.
Florida’s game against Tennessee was its only game last week, which is one of the reasons they dropped in the rankings. However, the Gators managed to only fall one spot due to others around them losing as well.
The Gators were outclassed, 66-46, on Saturday against the Volunteers despite them being down multiple starters, including star Zakai Ziegler.
While the first half was a close, back-and-forth battle, it was the hot start to begin the second half that allowed the Volunteers to run away with this one.
Tennessee started 5-for-5 in the first two minutes, and continued on after that, making eight of their first 12 shots. This blazing beginning put them in the driver's seat, and the Volunteers never looked back.
Meanwhile, Florida's star guard trio had their worst performances collectively of the season against Tennessee, while poor overall 3-point shooting and turnover struggles plagued the team as a whole.
Walter Clayton Jr. shot 3-for-13, Alijah Martin was 2-for-12 and Will Richard only took a total of two shots.
As a whole, Florida’s offense launched 27 three-point attempts and only connected on four of them. Martin was 2-for-9 from deep but started 0-for-7. Clayton Jr. was also 2-for-9 from behind the arc. These were the only two to even hit a single three-pointer.
The Gators also had 13 total turnovers that led to nine points for the Volunteers. While the point total for Tennessee off the turnovers wasn't impactful, the sheer number of points lost by those turnovers from Florida greatly hampered its chances.
Gators head coach Todd Golden began his thoughts about the loss after the game saying he was “disappointed.”
“We did not play very well today,” Golden said. “I was expecting a better effort from our group. A lot of credit to Tennessee, I thought they dictated the game from start to finish.”
Florida’s next chance to rebound from this ugly defeat will be on Tuesday against Vanderbilt (16-5, 4-4) in Exactech Arena. The Commodores are coming off a 30-point loss to the Oklahoma Sooners but previously found wins over Kentucky and Tennessee.
This game will be televised on SEC Network at 7:00 pm.