Gators F Thomas Haugh Reaches Career Accolade Against Texas

AUSTIN, Tx.-- Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh on Wednesday became the program's 59th member of the 1,000-point club with an alley-oop from Micah Handlogten with 15:02 left in the first half against Texas.

Haugh joins fellow forward Alex Condon as Florida's two most-recent members of the club. Condon reached the mark on Feb. 17 after scoring his 15th point with 17:27 left in the second half. He is also the second Gator on Tuesday alone to reach a career accolade, joining center Rueben Chinyelu, who broke the program record for single-season offensive rebounds.

Haugh is in the middle of his best season of his career, averaging career-highs in points (17.3) and rebounds (6.2) this season. He has also found a way to be a productive scorer in multiple facets, being second among the team's main rotation in 3-point shooting (34.7) while leading the team in free throw makes (113) and being tied for the team-high in free throw attempts (151).

His efforts have caused him to be named to the Naismith Trophy Men's College Player of the Year Late-Season Team.

"It’s awesome, especially in this day and age, to have him for three or four years is unique," head coach Todd Golden said of Haugh approaching the mark on Feb. 5. "He has obviously been a great Gator and will continue to be. It speaks a lot to his improvement as a player, cause I think he only averaged four points a game as a freshman. So he didn’t get a lot of points that year, got a lot more last year and obviously now has had a breakout season.

"He’s been a great player, a great guy and great example of what we want our program to be.”

Haugh's efforts have also paved the way for the Gators to potentially make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament. After struggling through a tough non-conference slate that had the Gators sitting at 5-4 to start the season Florida has flipped the narrative from pretenders to contenders and sits as the No. 1 team in the SEC regular season standings and No. 7 in the AP Poll with a 21-6 record.

The Gators are also currently a three seed in the NCAA Tournament Committee's first bracket preview.

"Our goals at the moment, do what we need to do, taking care of business day by day to win the league and then work to play to the highest seat possible for March," head coach Todd Golden said on Monday. "At least what I saw, we were initially the 2, an 8, and then the committee flipped us once or twice down to a 10. Again, that's fine -- for now. We'll see how these next couple weeks go, and hopefully we can continue to put pressure on them to make us the highest seed possible.”

Florida currently trails/leads Texas, 39-36, at halftime, hoping for its eighth straight win and seventh straight road win.