All Gators

Gators' Handlogten Will 'Probably Sit Out' for Rest of 2025 Campaign

Days after head coach Todd Golden said Micah Handlogten could return for this season, the third-year head coach has given another update on his center's status.

Cam Parker

Jan 25, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten (3) spins a ball on his finger before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten (3) spins a ball on his finger before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten, who was reported could return at some point this season, will "probably sit out the rest of the year", head coach Todd Golden told reporters on Thursday.

Handlogten was originally set to medically redshirt for this season after a gruesome ankle injury suffered in the SEC Tournament last season. However, he had returned to practice as a full participant and was even considering an early return ahead of the team's matchup against Georgia.

However, he elected not to suit up against the Bulldogs, but Golden didn't completely rule out a return for the veteran center.

""I think he was really excited about the possibility of playing and then once it became real, I think he just had some more thoughts about it,” Golden said after Saturday's 30-point win. "It is what it is, we would love to him out there but at the same time we understand the injury was really severe, and it’s gonna be his decision on when he comes back."

Florida's frontcourt of starters Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu alongside bench contributors Thomas Haugh and Sam Alexis have played well in Handlogten's place. However, the depth he could've provided would've been welcomed.

With the decision on Handlogten's status seemingly finalized for the time being, the Gators can now turn its full attention to a tough upcoming slate that includes three matchups against ranked opponents on the road, the first of which will be played on Saturday at Tennessee.

Tipoff between the No. 5 Gators and the No. 8 Volunteers is at noon with television coverage on ESPN.

Published |Modified
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Basketball