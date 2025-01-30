Gators' Handlogten Will 'Probably Sit Out' for Rest of 2025 Campaign
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten, who was reported could return at some point this season, will "probably sit out the rest of the year", head coach Todd Golden told reporters on Thursday.
Handlogten was originally set to medically redshirt for this season after a gruesome ankle injury suffered in the SEC Tournament last season. However, he had returned to practice as a full participant and was even considering an early return ahead of the team's matchup against Georgia.
However, he elected not to suit up against the Bulldogs, but Golden didn't completely rule out a return for the veteran center.
""I think he was really excited about the possibility of playing and then once it became real, I think he just had some more thoughts about it,” Golden said after Saturday's 30-point win. "It is what it is, we would love to him out there but at the same time we understand the injury was really severe, and it’s gonna be his decision on when he comes back."
Florida's frontcourt of starters Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu alongside bench contributors Thomas Haugh and Sam Alexis have played well in Handlogten's place. However, the depth he could've provided would've been welcomed.
With the decision on Handlogten's status seemingly finalized for the time being, the Gators can now turn its full attention to a tough upcoming slate that includes three matchups against ranked opponents on the road, the first of which will be played on Saturday at Tennessee.
Tipoff between the No. 5 Gators and the No. 8 Volunteers is at noon with television coverage on ESPN.