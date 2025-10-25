Gators' Have Two of the Best Non-Conference Games in 2025-26 Season
When the Florida Gators begin their national championship defense, all eyes in the basketball world will be on them. A couple of early-season matchups have captured the attention of the national media. After a year that saw the Gators push through a tough NCAA bracket, new challenges await.
NCAA veteran reporter/commentator Andy Katz listed his top ten non-conference games of the year for the 2025-26 season. Two of the team feature UF. More importantly, the game that occupies the top spot also involves the Gators.
Devil of an Opponent
On December 2, Todd Golden's team takes the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium against the Duke Blue Devils. Duke (35-4) looks to be the first team to send the Gators packing with a loss. However, this club incarnation seems much different than a year ago. Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach.
While the team loses three players to the first round of the NBA draft, the Devils reload. Five-star freshman Cameron Boozer steps in to provide scoring. Duke will feature interchangeable players that can play multiple positions, hitting shots from the mid-range and beyond the arc.
One of the players to watch is Patrick Ngongba II, a six-foot-eleven stretch four type with enough touch to keep the defense honest. This game is the best in this year's ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Rematch
One week later, they take the floor at Madison Square Garden. This time, they battle the UConn Huskies in the Jimmy V Classic. In the second round of last year's tournament, UF squeaked by with a 77-75. That loss ended UConn's bid for a three-peat national title. Senior forward Alex Karaban will probably be the focus.
A holdover from the back-to-back championship team, Karaban averaged 14.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists last year. Now, he will look to improve upon their career highs. A versatile player looking to shoot with range should draw Thomas Haugh's defensive attention. If Haugh can neutralize Karaban's impact, UF should walk away from this matchup as a winner.
Bottom Line
Florida's early slate of games is brutal. This doesn't count the gauntlet known as the SEC slate. After losing their three-guard rotation, Golden decided to use a two-guard starting set with size upfront in Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu. Losing three guards to graduation and the NBA does not bode well for most teams. Yet, Golden's ability to keep post-scoring and defense as the core should help the Gators in their title defense.