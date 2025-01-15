Gators' HC Todd Golden Discusses Controversial 3-Pointer
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' one-point home loss to Missouri showed the nation's No. 5-ranked team has plenty of glaring issues it needs to address, but one play late in Tuesday's loss that led to the Tigers' upset came in controversial fashion.
With 2:18 left and the Gators trailing by four, Missouri's Caleb Grill knocked down a 3-pointer to put the Tigers back in control. However, video replay appeared to show Grill's right foot touching the line, meaning the shot should've only counted as a regular 2-point shot.
The play went unreviewed, and the Gators eventually lost by one point, a point they would've likely been given back had the play been reviewed. Had the rest of the game played out the way it did, Florida would have taken the game into overtime with momentum on its side.
"We were not made aware of it," Golden said after the game. "I mean, I guess we could have talked to the refs. We didn't see it. I didn't see it, at least. And that's on me. But yeah, normally we would have. Just like we did with the hook and hold call, we would go talk to the officials."
Golden briefly explained the process of asking for a review but admitted it could be a tricky process.
"Usually, if you ask them on foot on the line shots, they'll go look at a timeout. You gotta tell them right away, though. But with the reviews, they are tricky," he added.
There were plenty of reasons on why the game played out the way it did. Florida, at one point, found themselves down by 19 points in the first half. Grill himself scored 22 points with six 3-pointers off the bench. Florida also missed 10 free throws including two late by Walter Clayton Jr., which Golden called "uncharacteristic."
Florida also turned the ball over 13 times leading to 18 points for Missouri.
All of these contributed greatly to the loss. Even Golden admitted that. And, from there, there's no guarantee Florida wins in overtime. The sentiment still stands, though. The lack of a replay on the call may go down as the biggest difference-maker in the one-point loss.