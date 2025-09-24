Gators Make Top 5 for Elite 2026 Basketball Prospect
IMG Academy four-star small forward Cole Cloer revealed his top five schools on Tuesday, with the Florida Gators making the list. North Carolina, NC State, UConn and Alabama make up the rest of the group.
Cloer measures in at 6-foot-7, 185 pounds and ranks as the No. 25 overall prospect and No. 10 small forward in the class of 2026, according to ESPN.
He is one of the Gators’ top targets in the 2026 class and recently visited the program near the beginning of September. The Gators also received a little help from the elite small forward, as he is now playing his basketball in Florida rather than North Carolina.
Before transferring to IMG Academy for his senior season, Cloer was dominating at Caldwell Academy (N.C.). In the 2024-25 season, he scored 18.9 points per game while also averaging 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. His shooting splits were impressive as well. Cloer shot 51 percent from the field and 41 percent from deep on 241 attempts.
This is not Florida head coach Todd Golden’s only high-ranking target in the class, though. Shooting guard Jasiah Jervis and small forward Caleb Gaskins are two other definitive targets for the Gators in the 2026 class.
Jervis ranks as the No. 23 overall recruit and No. 2 player in the state of New York by On3. He currently has a top eight that consists of NC State, Michigan State, Pitt, Texas, Illinois, Oregon, Florida and Tennessee. He has an official visit set up with the Gators for Oct. 17, according to On3.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound prospect is also a former teammate of current Gators point guard Boogie Fland, which can’t hurt to have in their corner.
Gaskins is the No. 7 overall recruit and the No. 1 player in Florida, according to On3. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward has not yet trimmed his list of top schools, but the Gators seem to be squarely in the mix for his signature. Along with the Gators, schools such as Texas, Ole Miss, Baylor and Miami are fighting to land the elite forward.
Landing any one from this trio could show real intent from Golden that he is not only focused on bringing in serious talent from the transfer portal, but the high school ranks as well.
Florida does have one commit in the 2026 class. That is Moravian Prep (N.C.) 7-foot center Jones Lay. The towering big man ranks as the No. 142 overall prospect, according to On3. He got the ball rolling for the Gators in the 2026 class on Sept. 9.