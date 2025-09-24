Gators Make Top 5 for Elite 2026 Basketball Prospect

Cole Cloer, the No. 1 prospect in NC, has announced he will play his final season at the high school level with IMG Academy.



The No. 24 prospect in the 2026 class has a Top 8 of Alabama, UConn, Florida, Indiana, NC State, UNC, Syracuse and UVA.



