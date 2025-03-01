Gators Receive High Praise on College GameDay
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – With a matchup between the No. 3 Florida Gators and the No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies, ESPN on Saturday brought College GameDay to Gainesville, and to no surprise, the one crew member had a ton of praise for the Gators.
One of the biggest highlights was Jay Bilas’ answer on if the Gators should be grouped with No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Duke as those who have separated themselves.
“Yes,” Bilas said. “Florida’s defense has been the difference this year. Last year, Florida was ranked 94th in overall defensive efficiency. This year, they’re ranked seventh.”
He also highlighted the fact that guards Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin, Will Richard, Denzel Aberdeen and Urban Klavzar have shown tremendous effort on that side, and the overall team defense holding its opponents to rough shooting percentages.
“They’re holding opponents to 29% from three and 45% from two,” Bilas said. “But their guards have taken on the challenge of getting out and really challenging at the three-point line. They’re containing the ball, but they’re also limiting your open looks from three.”
The second most notable thing Bilas uttered in his time on College Gameday was his belief that Clayton Jr., a contender for multiple national awards and accolades, has a bright future beyond the collegiate game.
“I think Walter Clayton Jr. is an NBA player,” Bilas stated. “He’s a bucket getter.”
Clayton Jr. has been the leader since the beginning of this season and has been the Gators go-to guy throughout the 2024-2025 campaign. He’s averaging a team-high 17.1 points and 4.0 assists alongside 3.7 rebounds per game on 44.7% shooting from the field and 36.8% from three.
What makes him even more dangerous is shotmaking ability from anywhere on the court. Clayton Jr. has shown that he can knock it down from NBA range, hit the tough mid range shots and that he can drive through the contact for difficult layups.
The veteran has also shown more willingness to defend, which is something that maybe couldn’t have been said a year ago. Although not perfect, it’s been a step up from the 2024 season.
Florida’s contest with Texas A&M tips at 8:30 p.m. and will be televised by SEC Network.