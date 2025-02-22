Gators to Host College GameDay
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- ESPN's College GameDay will make its first appearance next Saturday, Feb. 29, in Gainesville since 2017 ahead of the No. 2 Florida Gators' sold-out matchup against No. 7 Texas A&M, ESPN announced Saturday.
Next week's show will mark the sixth time Florida men's basketball College GameDay and the 10th overall appearance for the Gators on the show, making Florida one of the top five most-visited sites in the show's history.
Florida last hosted GameDay on Feb. 4, 2017 before an 88-66 win over Kentucky and is 4-1 when hosting the show.
Admission for the event is free with Gate 3 (Students) opening at 8:30 a.m. and Gate 1 (General Public) opening at 8:45 a.m. GameDay is set to start at 10 a.m.
Tip-off between the Gators and the Aggies is at 8:30 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.
Historic 2025 Season
In Todd Golden's third season leading the program, the Gators are finding its most success in over 10 years with a 22-3 start and a top two ranking in the AP Poll.
Additionally, the program set new highs with two wins over an AP No. 1-ranked team for the first time in school history, back-to-back road wins over ranked opponents for the first time in school history and by tying the best start through 20 games in school history.
It hasn't come easily, though. Injuries throughout the starting lineup has forced Florida to plug-and-play depth pieces in elevated roles. However, the Gators have shined despite being short-handed.
Walter Clayton Jr. is proving to be one of the top guards in the country, while Denzel Aberdeen is proving to be a more-than-capable rotational piece who can step in as a starter at a moment's notice. Alijah Martin and Will Richard have become a strong scoring duo, and Urban Klavzar has emerged as a consistent player of the bench.
In the frontcourt, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu have been a consistent starting duo, and Thomas Haugh has emerged as one of the top sixth men in the country while also starting in place of the injured Condon. Florida also recently saw the return of forward Micah Handlogten, who has been a consistent depth piece.
The Gators are on the road Saturday for a matchup at LSU. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.