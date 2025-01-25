Gators Release Initial Availability Report vs. Georgia
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The No. 5 Florida Gators men’s basketball team on Friday released its initial availability report for its Saturday contest against the Georgia Bulldogs, and two players made the list.
The Gators listed Will Richard as “probable” and Sam Alexis as “questionable” for their upcoming SEC contest against the Bulldogs.
The SEC defines “probable” as “likely to play, barring any setback.” Additionally, the league defines “questionable” as “uncertain to play due to injury or condition.”
This is the second week in a row that Richard makes the report. Fortunately for the Gators, he suited up for the game against South Carolina, a nail-biting 70-69 win. He was the hero in this game, scoring a team-high 22 points, including the game-winning layup with five seconds remaining in the game.
Richard also surpassed the 1,000 point mark in a Gators uniform with these 22 points.
Head coach Todd Golden gave an update on Richard's ailment after the game saying that Richard was dealing with a “bad toe.”
Meanwhile, Alexis' injury has not been disclosed at this time.
While getting Richard healthy and ready for Saturday’s game against Georgia is paramount for the Gators success, so is getting Alexis back. Both will be key in leaving the O’Dome with another SEC win under their belt. Florida is currently 17-2 on the year, 4-2 in conference play and 9-1 at home.
It should be noted that Mike White’s Bulldogs do not have a player on their initial availability report.
There will be one final report on both teams' statuses before the game begins, and Gators Illustrated will keep you updated on their availability whenever that is released. Tip off between Florida and Georgia is set for 3:30 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.