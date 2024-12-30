Gators Stay Put at No. 6 in New AP Poll
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It’s Monday, which means a new AP Top-25 Poll for men’s basketball has been released. While multiple teams moved into or around in the newest update, the Florida Gators remain firm at No. 6.
This isn’t too surprising given that none of the teams ahead of them lost, and that the Gators didn’t play any significant opponents to boost their ranking since the last poll was announced.
That doesn’t mean the Gators didn’t have any impressive wins. Despite the opponents being North Florida and Stetson, Todd Golden’s team handled both with ease, winning both by at least 40 points.
And even though there are three distinct leaders for this team in Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard, it was Richard who has been the standout performer for the Gators over the last two games.
He scored a career-high 26 points in the win over North Florida two Saturdays ago and added another 17 in the victory over Stetson on Sunday. This brings him to an average of 21.5 points per game over the team's last two contests.
He also was the biggest entertainer of the week with his two highlight reel posters against Stetson. The first of the two came on the break when he slammed it with one hand over the defender. The other was on a blow-by drive that ended with another Stetson player on a poster.
With these wins over Stetson and North Florida, Florida remains perfect on the season heading into 2025. They won all 13 of their non-conference games and 12 of them came by double digits.
Florida is also one of the last four remaining teams to be undefeated to this point in the season, joining Tennessee, Oklahoma and Drake. The Gators will face the Volunteers on Jan. 7 at home for its second conference game.
Things won’t be as easy now, though.
The Gators' first game of 2025, which also starts SEC play, will be against the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2) in Rupp Arena. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the Gators a 41 percent chance to win.
For those wanting to watch, the game is slated to tip off at 11 am on Saturday, Nov. 4 on ESPN.