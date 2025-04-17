C Rueben Chinyelu Declares for NBA Draft
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Another one of the Florida Gators' big men have declared for the 2025 NBA Draft while keeping his collegiate eligibility.
Sophomore center Rueben Chinyelu on Thursday revealed he was entering the NBA Draft without signing with an agent. He joins sophomore forward/center Alex Condon as two of Florida's draft-bound underclassmen.
"First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to pursue my dreams," Chinyelu wrote in his announcement. "I'm incredibly grateful for the University of Florida, the amazing Gators fans and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey.
"To Coach Golden, the entire coaching staff, our managers and my teammates, thank you for believing in me, pushing me and helping me grow both as a player and a person. Your support means everything to me.
"One of the greatest moments of my life has been winning a championship with my brothers. That's a memory I'll cherish forever and an experience I'll always hold close to my heart.
"After careful consideration and discussion with my family, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility to return to the University of Florida. This is a step forward in chasing my dream of playing at the highest level.
"Thank you all for the continued love and support, go Gators!"
Chinyelu, a transfer from Washington State, started in all 40 of the Gators' games in the program's run to a national championship, averaging six points, 6.6 rebounds and nearly one block per game. Highlights from this season include a 19-point, 13-rebound outing against LSU in the regular season and a 10-point, eight-rebound performance against Maryland in the Sweet 16.
His 262 total rebounds and 93 offensive boards were tied for the second-most on the team behind Condon.
"We're just taking pride in what we have been doing all year," he said after the win over the Terrapins. "Just coming in and going in and cleaning the boards, and doing whatever it takes to get our teammates going, which is like getting a rebound, every opportunity we have to get it. Just being able to embrace that."
The deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft for those wishing to return to college is June 15. The 2025 NBA Draft will be held on June 25-26 in Brooklyn.