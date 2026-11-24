GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Jones Lay’s “welcome to college basketball moment” came at the hands of Rueben Chinyelu.

Actually, his elbow.

The Florida Gators freshman went up against the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and left with a gash on his face, forcing him to get stitches.

“He's got sharp elbows,” Lay said.

Getting thrown into the fire to face Chinyelu and Condon may have been the best thing for the 6-foot-11-inch center from Tabor City, North Carolina. Especially as he makes a push to be Florida’s fourth big this season.

FINAL: No. 1 Florida 85, West Virginia 72



Gators avoid calamitous Vegas trip, bounce back to secure third place. Haugh with 22.



Unsung hero JONES LAY. Played 10 mins all season, forced into 18 mins in this one w/ Chinyelu fouls, led team with 7 boards. pic.twitter.com/slxfJsZ1Xx — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) November 19, 2026

With Micah Handlogten now at Ole Miss, Florida has a void in its front court depth behind Condon and Chinyelu, who both start, as well as Thomas Haugh, who fills in at Condon’s spot in certain lineups. Florida survived the early portion of the season with Lay delegated as a reserve, but its performance in the Players 8 Tournament in Las Vegas proved the need for a fourth big.

Chinyelu struggled with foul trouble and unusual ineffectiveness down low, while Condon and Haugh were, in Golden’s words, “really fatigued.”

Lay got his moment in the third-place game against West Virginia, recording three points with seven rebounds, a block and a steal in 18 minutes — a stat line that echoes Handlogten’s role the previous two seasons.

“So bright side for us, I think Jones playing well against West Virginia is a good step in the right direction for us in terms of having some front-court depth,” Golden said. “If he can give us those types of minutes, I think he could really, really help us over the rest of the season.”

Lay said his confidence has grown tremendously since that performance.

“It kind of shows what I can do, what I need to do, every time I go on the floor,” he said. “I just need to go do that every time."

With the Players 8 out of the way, the third-ranked Gators enter the back half of non-conference play with notable matchups against No. 16 Duke and Georgia Tech still on the schedule. Before the Dec. 1 matchup against the Blue Devils is Tuesday’s matchup against Milwaukee, proving Lay the perfect opportunity for another confidence-boosting outing as he makes the push for more playing time.

“I mean, we need a fourth big,” he said. “I'm gonna do everything I can to help this team win when I step on the floor."

Since arriving on campus this past offseason, has been working on becoming more physical. Associate head coach Carlin Hartman has challenged Lay to compete every possession.

“He really just make you better everyday,” Lay said. “He’s going to be honest with you, truthful. The truth hurts. He’s one of the smartest minds of any big man coach in the country. I’m only getting better everyday listening to him.”

Lay will get another opportunity on Tuesday. Tip-off inside Tower Hill Arena is at 7 p.m., with streaming coverage on SEC Network+.

“I’m still coming. I have to keep working every day. Keep my head down. Nothing has happened yet,” Lay said. “We haven’t won anything. Keep getting better and better everyday.”

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