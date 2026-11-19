The top-ranked Florida Gators fell for the first time in the 2026-27 season, suffering a tough 86-76 loss to No. 8 Houston on Wednesday in the Players Era 8 Tournament Semifinals.

Here are three takeaways from the loss in Las Vegas.

Dominated Down Low

It’s not often Florida gets out-muscled down low. Houston did just that.

The Cougars out-rebounded the Gators 32-26 with 13 offensive rebounds and outscored Florida in the paint 44-19. Forward Joseph Tugler led the way with an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Houston limited Florida bigs Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu to a combined 12 points. Guard Dedan Thomas Jr. also had 30 points, with eight of his 10 field goals coming from 2-point territory.

“I thought they were really tough,” head coach Todd Golden said. “Dominated us in the paint, 44-18. Got us on the glass. We were minus-6 on glass. They valued basketball a little bit better than we did. Really physical game both ways.”

Wednesday’s loss will be an outlier in terms of getting dominated down low, but Florida must recover quickly to not give it’s opponents a blueprint to beat them.

Free Throws

This one could go under the previous section, but the lopsided stat deserves its own section. While Florida shot 7-for-9 from the free-throw line, Houston shot an impressive 27-for-29 from the charity stripe.

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Florida’s free-throw shooting has made things difficult in the past. On Wednesday, it wouldn’t have mattered with how much Houston got to the line.

“Really hard to beat a team like Houston when they get to line 27 times, and we get there nine,” Golden said. “We're just not giving ourselves a real chance in those circumstances.”

Now, is it likely there were missed calls on Houston? Sure. Is it also likely Houston got a few foul calls Florida didn’t? Sure. Nonetheless, the Gators will need to find a way moving forward to limit fouls against aggressive teams.

Aberdeen Emerging

While Florida was dominated down low, guard Denzel Aberdeen had a game to remember with 26 points, shooting 9-for-13 from the field and 6-for-9 from deep. His point total ties a career-high.

“I'm always wanting to compete and win, so I don't think it mattered because we lost,” Aberdeen said. “But my team is always finding me in right spots and stuff like that, but it doesn't mean much if we lose the game.”

Aberdeen’s 3-point shooting highlighted a night in which the Gators shot an impressive 15-for-26 from deep. It was also key as guards Boogie Fland (four points, three rebounds, three assists) and Urban Klavzar (14 points) were in foul trouble for a significant portion of the second half, with Fland eventually fouling out.

Next Up

Florida plays West Virginia in the third-place game at 2:30 p.m. ET. Television coverage is on ESPN.

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