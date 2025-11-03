How to Watch Florida Gators Basketball's Season Opener Against Arizona
LAS VEGAS-- The No. 3 Florida Gators' title-defense season begins Monday night with a matchup in Sin City against No. 13 Arizona.
With a new guard rotation to pair with returning leadership on the frontcourt, head coach Todd Golden is confident the Gators can make another run in the NCAA Tournament in his fourth season leading the program.
First, Florida must get past Arizona before continuing a non-conference slate that includes UConn and Duke on the schedule.
"We'll definitely learn a lot. I think our opportunity to scrimmage against Illinois was really good for us. I think having the opportunity to play a really, really good team prior to Arizona was important, and I think a lot of the same things that showed up, both good and negative, could show up on Monday night," Golden said last week. "So I think we'll be able to hopefully prepare well for that. But Arizona is really good. They're just really good.
"I'm cautiously optimistic, but really understand that this is going to be a really difficult game. And hopefully we can win and teach a lot from the winning side. But even if we don't, you know, I think we'll be able to get a lot out of it."
Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Wildcats, including broadcast information and betting odds.
Florida Gators (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 13 Arizona Wildcats (0-0, 0-0 Big 12): What You Need to Know
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.
When: Monday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m. ET.
Watch: TNT
- Play-by-Play: Brian Anderson
- Analyst: Grant Hill
- Reporter: Andy Katz
Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD
- Play-by-play: Sean Kelley
- Analyst: Brian Hogan
- Reporter: Steve Egan
Odds: Florida is considered a 3.5-point favorite over Arizona, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 165.5 points.
- Editor's note: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Series History: The Gators and Wildcats have met four times, splitting the matchups, 2-2. Arizona won the last matchup, 65-64, during the 2011-12 season, snapping a two-game winning streak in the series for the Gators.
What's At Stake: Florida is looking to prove they are still contenders for a national title despite losing three star seniors in Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard, while Arizona is looking to knock off the defending champs.