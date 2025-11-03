Why Florida is Confident in New Guard Duo Ahead of Season Opener
Having played zero preseason minutes in the public eye and instead conducting all of their scrimmages behind closed doors, many are wondering what the Florida Gators' backcourt is going to look like in their season opener.
Can Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee work together? Is there going to be enough offense generated from these two? How are they going to replace Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin?
Despite these questions surrounding the Gators' new backcourt pairing of Lee and Fland, the two are confident that they will be more than okay against the Arizona Wildcats on Monday.
“Feel like there’s a lot of people out there questioning it or whatever, but I think we’re going to be pretty good,” Lee said on Thursday. “Everyone talks about our frontcourt, I think our backcourt is also pretty good as well, so I’m excited to just go out there and show that.”
Lee shared that the chemistry is already there between the two on the court, as well.
“I think we have good chemistry on and off the court, and I think it will show when we play,” Lee said.
His teammate backed up his thoughts, too.
"It's been very easy,” Fland said. “I feel like he's a big-time player. It's awesome to have the chance to play with him."
It is easy to see why some are questioning the meshing between the two, though. They share similar offensive playstyles. They are playmakers who love the ball in their hands and getting their teammates involved, with each averaging above five assists per game last season.
However, playing two playmakers at the same time can be a good thing for the Gators. A benefit of having two primary ball handlers on the court is that it makes it difficult for any opponent who cannot field multiple high-level on-ball defenders, which few teams can do. In turn, it gives these two playmakers for Florida a better chance to work the defense and put the offense in an advantageous position, said Golden.
“The reality is most teams have a really good perimeter defender that they want to put on the ball and make that guy's life hard,” Golden said. “But that next guy out there is going to have to guard one of those two. And when they do that, and you're playing out of the ball screen, and you're allowing them to make second-side decisions, we feel like that's a really advantageous position for us.”
As for the game plan when both are on the court, Golden has chosen Fland to be the primary point guard while having Lee as the secondary. Then, when one is not on the court, the other is expected to take over as the lead. This might be a new adjustment for both players compared to their previous stops, but it has not stunted their confidence on the court.
"We're confident together,” Fland said. “I feel like we can play off each other. It's an adjustment (playing two point guards). You've always got room to get more comfortable, but we're better now."
Lastly, the biggest talking point surrounding Fland and Lee coming into the season has been whether they are capable of replacing Clayton Jr. and Martin’s production. Clayton Jr. and Martin helped create one of the best backcourt pairings in program history, consistently demonstrating that they were two of the top guards on the court at all times.
Despite the pressure on their shoulders generated by those outside the program, the two have their focus centered on themselves rather than on those who held the positions before them.
“Yeah, obviously Walt is incredible, and it’ll be very hard to replicate what he did down the stretch there,” Lee said. “But I think a big point of emphasis for the coaches and me and Boogie especially is just to be us and not trying to worry about filling his shoes like that.”