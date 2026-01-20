How to Watch Florida Gators Basketball vs. LSU

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The 16th-ranked Florida Gators men's basketball team is riding high after four-straight wins in SEC-play, including a clutch upset win at then-No. 10 Vanderbilt on Saturday. Now, they'll look to carry the momentum into a home game against LSU on Tuesday.

Three of Florida's wins, including the win over the Commodores, came against opponents ranked higher than the Gators, while Florida has won the last four games by an average of 15 points.

Those wins also saw a dominant force emerge in center Rueben Chinyelu. Chinyelu, the SEC's leading rebounder, was recently named the SEC Player of the Week after a 20-point, 10-rebound outing against the Commodores and a 19-point, 12-rebound game against Oklahoma.

"Just getting better each one percent in each aspect is, it's a beautiful thing,” Chinyelu said. “ So I'm just enjoying it, and I'm appreciative of being able to go out there, get better, offensively, defensively, shooting wise - so it's something beautiful- free throws, or all those aspects. Now I'm really excited for them."

Also impressing recently are guards Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee, who each have begun turn inconsistent starts to the season in game-changing performances. Fland scored a season-high 23 points in the win over Tennessee on Jan. 10 before adding a 15-point game against Oklahoma a week ago. Lee added a 20-point game on Saturday against Vanderbilt, including the game-winning 3-pointer.

“I try to shoot every shot with confidence, whether they going in or not," he said after the win. "Late-clock. I think Rueben and Condo were down low and really didn’t have much space to go by them. I just thought, ‘Got to go up.’”

Now, the Gators enter a favorable stretch of the season, starting with LSU, which has lost four of its last five games.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Tigers, including broadcast information and betting odds.

No. 16 Florida Gators (13-5, 4-1 SEC) vs. LSU Tigers (13-5, 1-4 SEC): What You Need to Know

Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Fla.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 20. 7 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN 2

Play-by-Play: Roy Philpott

Analyst: Jon Crispin

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Play-by-play: Sean Kelley

Analyst: Brian Hogan

Reporter: Steve Egan

Odds: Florida is considered a 14.5-point favorite over LSU, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 158.5 points.

Editor's note: ​​Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Series History: The Tigers lead the series, 66-53, but the Gators have won the last four in the series, including a 79-65 win in Baton Rouge last season. LSU's last win in the series came before Todd Golden's hiring, beating the Mike White-led Gators, 64-58, in Gainesville on Jan. 12, 2022.

