How to Watch Florida Gators Basketball vs. Vanderbilt

Riding a three-game winning streak in SEC play, the Florida Gators will not only look to upset a top 10 team in the road but also do something they have not accomplished since before Todd Golden took over the program: win a game at Vanderbilt.

After opening SEC play with a loss to Missouri, the Gators have won three-straight Quad-One wins by an average of 18.67 points. Two wins came over ranked rivals in Georgia and Tennessee with the latest coming on the road at Oklahoma.

A big key in Florida's winning streak has been the emergence of guard Boogie Fland as a consistent playmaker for the Gators. Fland, who had struggled to find his shot through the early stagers of the season, had a season-high 23 points in the win over Tennessee before scoring 15 points against Oklahoma.

"Just the confidence. What I’m doing on the floor, I’m just being me," Fland said after the win over Oklahoma. "I’m very comfortable right now.”

Also being a big key across the last few games has been center Rueben Chinyelu, who continues to establish himself as one of the best bigs in the country. Chinyelu, the SEC's leading rebounder, has recorded back-to-back double-doubles, including a 17-point, 16-rebound effort against Tennessee a week ago.

“He’s just playing fantastically well," Golden said after the win over the Sooners. "He's always impacted winning in a huge way, but you didn't always see it in the box score, and now you're starting to see it in the box score, as well. His offensive production and efficiency has been through the roof."

Here’s everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Commodores, including broadcast information and betting odds.

No. 19 Florida Gators (12-5, 3-1 SEC) vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt (16-1, 3-1SEC): What You Need to Know

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.

When: Saturday, Jan. 17. 2 p.m. ET

Watch: ESPN 2 and ESPN U

Play-by-Play: Karl Ravich

Analyst: Jimmy Dykes

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Play-by-play: Sean Kelley

Analyst: Brian Hogan

Reporter: Steve Egan

Odds: Vanderbilt is considered a 2.5-point favorite over Florida, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 162.5 points.

Editor's note: ​​Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Series History: The Gators lead the series, 75-73, after an 86-75 win in Gainesville last season. However, Florida has lost its last two matchup against the Commodores in Nashville with its last win at Vanderbilt coming on March 1, 2022.

