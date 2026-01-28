How to Watch Florida Gators Basketball vs. South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C.-- The 19th-ranked Florida Gators look to bounce back from Saturday's loss to Auburn, its first home loss in over a year, to a road trip to South Carolina.

Seeing its five-game losing streak snapped, Florida was anything but itself in the loss to the Tigers by inconsistently rebounding and struggling to dominate the paint, while the usual 3-point shooting and free-throw shooting struggles kept the Gators behind for most of the game.

"I thought they took the fight to us today," head coach Todd Golden said after the loss. "That’s something that we take a lot of pride in doing. We had been pretty consistent with that over the last couple of weeks. Throwing the first punch and the majority of the punches. The first half they were just better than us that way."

Now, the Gators hit the road to take on South Carolina, a team struggling with a 2-5 start in SEC play with losses in four of its last five games. Three of those losses came against ranked opponents by an average of 17 points, including a 34-point loss to Arkansas.

The Gamecocks at 2-3 against SEC teams the Gators have already defeated.

To win, Florida will need to rely on its forward trio of Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu to return to dominance. Haugh is coming off a strong performance against Auburn, but Chinyelu, who saw his four-game double-double streak snapped, and Condon, who had one point and multiple turnovers.

The Gamecocks currently have the lowest rebounding average in the SEC with 34.3 rebounds per game.

"I think for us to be our best, we need those guys to generally outplay out opponents," Golden said. "We need them to show up again tomorrow night, both in interior scoring and rebounding.

Here is everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Gamecocks, including broadcast information and betting odds.

No. 19 Florida Gators (14-6, 5-2 SEC) vs. South Carolina (11-9, 2-5 SEC): What You Need to Know

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina

When: Saturday, Jan. 28. 9 p.m. ET

Watch: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Roy Philpott

Analyst: Rodney Terry

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Play-by-play: Sean Kelley

Analyst: Brian Hogan

Reporter: Steve Egan

Odds: Florida is considered a 13.5-point favorite over South Carolina, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Editor's note: ​​Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Series History: The Gators lead the series against the South Carolina, 50-29, with wins in four of the last five meetings, including two last season. Memorable matchups include Florida's win in Columbia last season, a 70-69 win highlighted by a Will Richard game-winning layup with less than five seconds left, and the Gamecocks' win in the Elite Eight in 2017.

