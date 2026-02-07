How to Watch Florida Gators Basketball vs. Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas-- It's a battle for No. 1 in the SEC as the 17th-ranked Florida Gators carry back-to-back dominant wins into a road game at Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Aggies, holding onto first-place in the SEC heading into the week, fell to Alabama on Wednesday, creating a tie for first place after the Gators' 23-point win over the Crimson Tide on Sunday. Florida had a mid-week bye this week.

"It’ll definitely be discussed, but it’s not the focal point of the game," head coach Todd Golden said about the midseason battle for first. "It’s still the middle of the SEC play, so a lot of basketball left – but it’s going to be a great game. Two teams I think are playing really well. It should be a good battle to see who can control tempo and pace of that game Saturday night.”

Gator Boys in the Lone Star State tonight pic.twitter.com/OVhjzJ8S50 — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 7, 2026

Florida is riding high with back-to-back big wins, with a 47-point win over South Carolina last week and Sunday's 23-point win over Alabama. Rueben Chinyelu continues to dominate, earning Naismith Player of the Week honors after averaging 14 points and 14 rebounds across the wins. Alex Condon has begun to return to his usual self, earning SEC Player of the Week honors after averaging 17.5 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the wins.

However, the Gators face a new challenge on Saturday, matching up with first-year Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan and his "BuckyBall" brand of basketball: a stifling, press-happy defense combined with an offense that shoots many 3-pointers.

As a result, guard Boogie Fland, coming off an eight-assist, eight-steal performance against Alabama, will be key for the Gators to take the No. 1 spot in the league.

"A lot of what A&M does is they try to put you in situations where the plan doesn't matter, where you just got to go play and make a read and go figure it out. And if you do that, well, you're gonna get some good shots," Golden said. "... So I do think Boogie's confidence and him playing downhill should show up and should help us a lot against their pressure once we get the ball in the front court, especially."

Here is everything you need to know for the Gators’ matchup against the Aggies, including broadcast information and betting odds.

No. 17 Florida Gators (16-6, 7-2 SEC) vs. Texas A&M (17-5, 7-2 SEC): What You Need to Know

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Tx.

When: Saturday, Feb. 7, 8:30 p.m. ET

Watch: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Eric Fede

Analysts: Pat Bradley

Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Play-by-play: Sean Kelley

Analyst: Brian Hogan

Reporter: Steve Egan

Odds: Florida is considered a 6.5-point favorite over Texas A&M, according to FanDuel. The over/under is set at 167.5 points.

Editor's note: ​​Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Series History: Florida leads the series all-time, 11-9, after a win in the SEC Tournament in 2024 and a 19-point win in Gainesville last season. The Gators' current winning streak over the Aggies comes after a six-game winning streak by Texas A&M from 2022-24 and a four-game winning streak by Florida from 2017-20.

