Gators Bigs Earn Weekly Honors After Strong Efforts over South Carolina, Alabama

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida's presence in the paint headlined Sunday's win over Alabama, with the Gators out-scoring the Crimson Tide, 72-26, near the basket. Rueben Chinyelu, who recorded his 13th double-double with a 14-point, 17-rebound effort, and Alex Condon, who tied a season-high with 25 points with seven rebounds, headlined the effort.

As a result, Chinyelu and Condon each earned weekly honors on Monday, with Chinyelu being named Naismith Player of the Week by the Atlanta Tip-Off Club and Condon named the SEC Player of the Week.

Combined with Wednesday's win over South Carolina, Chinyelu averaged a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double on the week, while Condon averaged 17.5 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Chinyelu's stretch of performances continued to solidify himself as one of college basketball's best bigs and one of the nation's best defenders. The two double-doubles marked his 12th and 13th of the season, the most in the SEC and sixth-most in program history.

He also showcased his defensive versatility this week, headlined by a defensive stand on the perimeter against Alabama guards Labaron Philon and Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

"I think he's arguably the best defender in America right now," head coach Todd Golden said. "He's a great paint protector, great on the ball screen."

Chinyelu earned a spot on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List last week.

Condon, meanwhile, has had a complete turnaround after a one-point effort in the loss to Auburn a week ago, first recording a near-triple-double in the win over South Carolina with 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

He followed that up with his 25-point, seven-assist and six-rebound game against Alabama, also recording two blocks in each of the last two games.

"I think he just had one bad game against Auburn. I think he was awesome before that when we won five in a row," Golden said. "We were playing really well, and this team, it's been a learning experience for all of us because of our expectations early in the year. Anytime something negative happens, whether it's a loss or somebody doesn't play well or doesn't shoot well, that's going to be the focal point.

"And today, he looked like a First-Team All-American, 25, 7, six assists, no turnovers, two blocks, two steals. That's a hell of a ball game, man.

Condon's naming as SEC Player of the Week marks his fourth time earning the honor, making him the third player in program history to be named four times after Vernon Maxwell (five) and Colin Castleton (four).

After back-to-back wins and moving up to No. 17 in the recent AP Poll, the Gators now have an extended break, not having a game until Saturday at Texas A&M.

