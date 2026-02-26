Gators Use Late Run to Hold On for Road Win at Texas

AUSTIN, Tx.-- The seventh-ranked Florida Gators on Tuesday used a late run in the second half to hold on for a 84-71 win over Texas, clinching its eighth straight win and seventh straight road win.

Alex Condon scored 23 points on 10 of 12 shooting, while adding four rebounds, three assists and four blocks, and Boogie Fland added 22 points with a 7-for-10 mark from the field and a 6-for-6 mark from the free throw line.

“Incredibly proud of our group. I thought we did a great job being resilient tonight," head coach Todd Golden said. "... a really good basketball game. I thought we did a good job down the stretch of extending the lead and not giving them any hope or any belief in the last two minutes that they'd come back, and this is a huge win for us going down stretch in conference play.”

Battling back-and-forth for most of the game, Florida, trailing 64-61 with 7:27 left, used a 14-1 run over the next three minutes to take a 75-65 lead, its first 10-point lead of night. Condon had five points in the run and an alley-oop assist to Haugh, while Fland had seven points, including a 3-pointer to push the lead to double-digits.

The make clinched Fland's second-straight game with multiple 3-point makes, while Condon recorded his third straight 20-point game with his outing.

“I’ve found a rhythm these last few games. My teammates are getting me the ball and trusting me to make the right plays," Condon said. "I didn’t feel like I forced anything tonight and just let the game come to me.”

Haugh, meanwhile, finished with five points with his first bucket, an alley-oop from Micah Handlogten five minutes into play, moving him past the 1,000-point mark in his career.

Florida added to its lead with a 3-pointer from Xaivian Lee, who finished with 12 points and six assists, and buckets from Fland and Isaiah Brown to push the lead to 15, while Texas had zero field goals over the last 7:27 of the game, only scoring off of free throws from Jordan Pope (14 points) and Dailyn Swain (21 points, seven rebounds).

"I thought there was a little bit of a moment where we were starting to get some steals, some runouts, and kind of hurt their spirit a little bit," Golden said. "... I thought we wore them down, made it a little more difficult for them to execute, and we took advantage of it."

While he had a quiet night with just five points and four rebounds, an offensive rebound for Rueben Chinyelu in the first half gave him the program record for offensive rebounds in a season with 115.

Florida (22-6, 13-2 SEC) returns home to host Arkansas (20-7, 10-4 SEC) on Saturday with ESPN College GameDay coming to town. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN.