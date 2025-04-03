‘Huge Basketball Fan’: Billy Napier Shares Thoughts on Florida Basketball
As the Florida Gators arrive in San Antonio for the men's basketball team’s first Final Four appearance since 2014, Billy Napier will not be far behind.
“Todd and his team, man they're a fun group to watch, and they have a unique team chemistry, togetherness, it just jumps off the screen," Napier said after congratulating the team in his opening statement of Tuesday's media availability. “I'm excited about taking (his sons) to San Antonio to watch him play Saturday.”
Despite being engrossed in arguably the most important spring camp of his tenure at Florida, Napier has found time to tune in to the exciting basketball run that has all of Gainesville, and most of the country, buzzing.
“I love basketball,” Napier said. “It’s one of the great things about the spring semester at the University of Florida, somebody is competing for an SEC Championship and a National Championship, and oftentimes it’s multiple teams. It’s great to see that the basketball program has made, and even our women’s team has created some momentum for themselves here. I'm extremely proud of those guys. There’s no doubt, there’s an energy around it.”
While a very busy man with the heavy burden of bringing Florida's football program back to the forefront of college sports, Napier has been spotted at multiple basketball games throughout the year. Like most, he has been enamored with star guard Walter Clayton Jr.
“I appreciate his poise as a competitor. I think there’s been a couple games, UConn, and then the game the other night, early when they’re doing everything they can do to stop the guy, and then as the game goes, he navigates that and keeps his poise and then he comes through in the clutch,” Napier said about the All-American. “I think he could have easily been frustrated a number of times, but it’s just like he’s waiting for the opportunity and he’s gonna make the play when given that chance.”
While the flash and sparkle of Clayton Jr.'s heavy scoring nights are impressive, Napier took the time to appreciate the mental makeup of the Lake Wales native. In fact, Clayton Jr. has his own ties to Florida's football team.
Prior to enrolling at Iona as a basketball player, Clayton Jr. was recruited by then-head coach Dan Mullen alongside high school teammate Gervon Dexter Sr., who would spend his final season with Florida under Napier.
“He’s kind of really come into his own in my opinion as a competitor and you can’t help but respect it. It’s one thing to be a productive player, score a bunch, it’s another thing to make those shots when it counts. And I think that his confidence and that poise.” Napier said, before mentioning Clayton’s connection to a former Gators football standout. “One thing is for sure, (Gervon) Dexter is proud of his boy from Polk County.”
Extending past Clayton Jr., Napier gave props to the strong guard play Florida has seen from their top three options, including Alijah Martin and Will Richard.
“Those three guards in general, their toughness, their leadership, their poise. All three of those guys, if you evaluate each game, parts of the game each one has kind of carried the team.” Napier said about the trio. “Veteran teams win championships so... Final Four. It’s been a while.”
As Florida football closes out its spring camp and prepares for a fall that will be filled with high expectations, Napier is still finding time to enjoy what the university has to offer, sharing the invaluable experience of watching the final four with his two sons.
As the season creeps closer, the hope is that he and his team can continue the momentum the university has built recently and possibly mirror the success the Gators have seen on the hardwood.