Knowing the Florida Gators Opponent: Tennessee Volunteers
Gainesville, Fla. – Twenty-four days ago, the Florida Gators welcomed then-ranked No. 1 Tennessee to Gainesville for a top-10, heavyweight bout. However, the Gators ensured it was a one-sided affair by thrashing the Volunteers by 30 points and giving themselves their first statement win of the season.
Now, back in the present, we get the rematch between the two for another top-10 contest, but this time Tennessee plays host.
See what’s changed here and how the opponents stack up against each other here.
How the Volunteers Have Fared Since These Two Last Met
It’s been a rough go for Tennessee since they last played Florida. They are 3-3 over their last six and have lost their last two, falling to Auburn and Kentucky. The third loss in this stretch came against in-state rival Vanderbilt.
An important note is their last two losses have come at a combined seven points. They’ve been in these games but have been coming out on the losing end.
Their loss to Auburn last Saturday was a very close battle though, only losing 53-51 to the Tigers. And while the defense was on full display in this one, their offense let them down once again. A 4-for-22 performance from behind the arc and a 4-for-15 shooting night from your best player will always be difficult to overcome.
Then, in their loss to Kentucky, it was much of the same. Albeit a 78-73 loss, the shooting from deep and Zakai Ziegler were thorns in their side. The offense did hit 11 threes this time, but on 45 total attempts. As for Ziegler, he was just 5-for-18 overall and 1-for-11 from three.
Players to Focus On
The Volunteers are one of the best teams in the country when it comes to defense, but when it comes to scoring, they are limited.
Their go-to scorer this year has been Chaz Lanier. Lanier is averaging 17.8 points per game on .411/.416/.784 shooting splits. The biggest key to keeping Lanier in check is going to be making sure they run him off the three-point line like they did in the first meeting and not let him get into any rhythm. In the last matchup between the two, the sharpshooter was just 3-for-16 and 1-for-9 from deep.
In addition to Lanier, Ziegler is the other guy the Gators will be keen on shutting down. While the shooting splits – .361/.278/.867 – definitely needs improvement, he's a player that can hurt opponents without scoring. His passing, especially in the paint, is very good, as he’s averaging 7.4 assists per game.
Stats to Know
Letting Lanier and the Volunteers make threes will be a big no-no for the Gators' defense. Luckily, this team has struggled mightily from behind the arc this season. They are shooting just 33.4 percent from three up to this point, which is good no No. 203 in the country in this category.
As mentioned though, Tennessee’s defense is one of the best out there. It is giving up just 59.3 points per game to opponents this season, good for No. 4 in the country. Points could be at a premium for the Gators, so they’ll need to make sure they make the open shots when they get them.
Lastly, for the Gator fans, you might want to look away before you read this stat. Florida’s last win in Knoxville, Tenn., was during the 2013-14 season. Furthermore, they are on a seven-game losing streak in Knoxville.
This game will tip off at noon tomorrow and will be televised on ESPN.