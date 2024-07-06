Multiple Ex Gators Make NBA Summer League Rosters
NBA teams began announcing their 2024 Summer League rosters this week with multiple former Florida Gators being named on them.
The most recent former Gators on Summer League rosters are Zyon Pullin and Tyrese Samuel. For those who missed it, Pullin signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat after going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The Heat will be participating in both the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League events, so Pullin will see a lot of action this summer.
For Samuel, he is going to be a part of the Phoenix Suns this summer after he signed an Exhibit-10 contract after going undrafted in the 2024 draft as well.
Next, the Los Angeles Lakers released their Summer League roster with Collin Castleton on it. Castleton is going into his second year with the Lakers after he went undrafted in 2023. He is currently on a two-way deal and will be hoping for more game time in the NBA next season.
He averaged 1.5 points and 0.8 rebounds per game in 16 games in his first season with the Lakers. However, while playing for the South Bay Lakers (Lakers G-League affiliate), he averaged 14.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. So, there is still some upside there with Castleton.
Continuing, ex-Gator Alex Fudge also made the Dallas Mavericks’ Summer League roster. Fudge only spent one year with the Gators before surprisingly declaring for the NBA after his sophomore year.
In his one year with Florida, he averaged just 19.3 minutes per game in 32 total games. Furthermore, he only averaged 5.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Fudge went undrafted after producing very little in college and eventually signed a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to team up with his former teammate Castleton on the West Coast.
However, that didn’t last the full year as he was waived in January 2024. This paved the way for him to sign another two-way deal with the Mavericks.
Summer League action will begin on Saturday, July 6, with the 2024 California Classic.
The first game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m, EST between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings and will be televised on ESPN.