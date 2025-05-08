New Target Arises for Gators Basketball
Still in need of another guard for the 2025-26 roster, the Florida Gators men’s basketball team might have a new target in mind with former Arkansas guard Boogie Fland (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) being a rumored option.
According to Gators senior writer Chris Harry, who recently talked on Jax Sports Radio - 1010XL, Florida head coach Todd Golden was recently in New York City with Dick Vitale and UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma but also made contact with a portal target while in the city.
Harry didn’t mention names, but it would make sense if he’s talking about Fland because he is from the New York City borough of the Bronx. Additionally, things really started to heat up on social media as well after the news came out that the Gators would be moving on from transfer guard Desmond Claude.
One report even came out that if Fland were to return to college instead of keeping his name in the NBA Draft, the Gators could be near the top of the list of potential suitors and that they would be willing to offer a NIL package in the region of $7 million, according to Bo Mattingly.
However, that dollar amount was immediately refuted by many credible insiders and reporters.
Landing Fland from the portal would be a really good get for Golden and co. He has SEC experience and was one of the best freshmen in the conference a season ago before sustaining a thumb injury that required surgery.
In 21 games played as a freshman, he averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds.
A very noticeable thorn in the side of his game, though, was his efficiency. While connecting on 83.3 percent of shots from the free throw line and shooting 34 percent from deep, he shot just 37.9 percent from the field overall.
It is still unclear on whether or not he will remain in the draft, which makes it hard to know if Fland is actually a target for the Gators. So, there surely will be other names on the board outside of the former Razorback that could be a potential summer addition to the Gators roster.