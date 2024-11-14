Player to Keep an Eye on Against the Seminoles: Jamir Watkins
Basketball is a team sport. That’s why it’s meant to be played five on five and not one on five. Very rarely can one player carry their team to a victory.
Still though, each team needs that star player they can rely upon and it’s very clear as to who that is for the Florida State Seminoles.
If there is one player the Florida Gators men’s basketball team needs to keep their eyes on, it’s starting guard Jamir Watkins. Watkins is a redshirt senior who has spent his last two years with the Seminoles and has real NBA upside.
Watkins had a great first year with the Seminoles, averaging 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Additionally, he shot 34.4 percent from 3 last season and 45.7 from the field overall.
Now, in his second season with the team, he’s become more of the focal point on offense, which has led to some dips in other areas. Through three games, Watkins is averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and just 0.7 assists. So, while he may have become more of a scorer for the Seminoles, it’s led to him being less of an all-around offensive player.
The one part of his game that hasn’t taken a tumble and that the Gators need to worry about is his ability to get to the free throw line. Watkins is tied for seventh in the country in free throw attempts with 32 total attempts in three games. Luckily for the Gators, his percentage at the line isn’t as impressive. He is shooting just 62.5 percent from the line so far this year.
There are some holes to his game though. The major one is his ability to take care of the ball. He has nine turnovers to begin the season and only has two assists to go along with them.
In addition to this, he hasn’t looked like the reliable 3-point shooter he once was. Watkins has taken 13 3’s this season, which is tied for first on the team. Yet, he has only hit three of them. That’s definitely not high enough for someone who is leading the team in attempts.
So, while he does have his limitations, Watkins can still carry his team over the finish line – like he’s already done this season – and the Gators will have to make sure he doesn’t find comfortability in this one or else they might not be walking out of Tallahassee with a win.