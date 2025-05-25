Report: Florida Adding Dartmouth to 2025-26 Schedule
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have reportedly added an Ivy League program to its 2025-26 title-defense season.
The Gators will play host to Dartmouth on Dec. 29, according to college basketball bracketologist Rocco Miller, marking the first time the two teams meet in their programs' histories.
Florida's matchup against Dartmouth is the latest of non-conference matchups the Gators have already added to the schedule for head coach Todd Golden's fourth season.
The Gators will open the season in Las Vegas against Arizona on Nov. 3 before reportedly hosting North Florida for its home opener on Nov. 6. Florida will also play NCAA Tournament foe UConn in New York City on Dec. 9 in a rematch of Florida's win in the Round of 32 last season.
Florida is also expected to be one of four teams to participate in the 2025 Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego. The other three reported teams are TCU, Wisconsin and Providence. The Gators will also face rival Florida State for its annual matchup, although the finalized date and time will be announced at a later time.
The Gators will have a relatively new team after seeing three seniors and three outgoing transfers depart from the program. Florida welcomes transfers Xaivian Lee, Boogie Fland and AJ Brown to the fold while adding a pair of high school recruits in CJ Ingram and Alex Lloyd.
Lee, a transfer from Princeton, has in-game experience against the Big Green. He averaged 28.5 points, eight rebounds and 3.5 assists in two matchups against Dartmouth last season.