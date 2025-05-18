Report: Gators to face UNF in Home Opener
After reportedly already adding two non-conference opponents to its early slate in the 2025-26 title defense season, the Florida Gators have reportedly scheduled its home opener.
Florida will host North Florida on Nov. 6, three days after its season-opener against Arizona in Las Vegas, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. Also already on the non-conference slate is a rematch with NCAA Tournament foe UConn on Dec. 9 in New York City's Madison Square Garden.
Next season's matchup will mark the second-straight season the Gators and Ospreys meet and 12th overall meeting between the two programs. Florida holds an 11-0 advantage after a 99-45 win on Dec. 21 in Gainesville last season.
Will Richard scored a game-high 26 points with six 3-pointers, while forwards Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh and Sam Alexis each recorded a double-double.
The Gators will have a relatively new team next season with all three starting guards in Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Richard running out of college eligibility as well as bench guard Denzel Aberdeen and bench forward Alexis both departing from the program through the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Additionally, forward Alex Condon and center Rueben Chinyelu declared for the NBA Draft while retaining their college eligibility, although both have yet to announce their decisions on whether or not to return.
“Alex Condon’s decision will be really important… He's testing right now and being mocked late first, but he has a great opportunity waiting back here for him at Florida," head coach Todd Golden recently said on the "Run It Back" Podcast. “The fact that Tommy Haugh is coming back, they are best friends, so I think that might help.”
The Gators have added guards Xaivian Lee (Princeton), one of the top transfer guards in the country, and AJ Brown (Ohio), the brother of rising sophomore Isaiah Brown, through the portal so far and are the leaders for former Arkansas guard Boogie Fland.
Additionally, Florida will bring in two high school recruits in four-star guards Alex Lloyd and CJ Ingram.