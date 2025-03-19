Report: Gators Eyeing Two Guards in the Portal
As his third season comes to a close, Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden will be tasked with replacing all three of his starting guards in Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard. Even with a possible run in the NCAA Tournament coming up, it hasn't stopped the program from being linked to multiple transfer players for next year.
On3's Joe Tipton indicated that the Gators are expected to be involved with UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. and ETSU guard Quimari Peterson, both of whom are currently in the portal.
Thomas Jr. (6-1, 170 pounds), who has two years of eligibility remaining, is currently On3's top-ranked portal guard after averaging 15.6 points and 4.7 assists per game in 2024. The son of UNLV legend Dedan Thomas Sr., Thomas Jr. exits the program following the firing of Kevin Kruger, the son of former UF head coach Lon Kruger.
As a four-star recruit in the class of 2024, Thomas Jr. was originally targeted by Florida and even included the Gators in his final six schools before choosing UNLV.
Meanwhile, Peterson is coming off a strong junior season with ETSU after being named the SoCon Conference Player of the Year. The 6-foot-1, 155-pound guard averaged 19.5 points per game while shooting 42.2 percent from 3-point territory.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining after a year at Indiana State as a reserve during the 2021-22 season, a year at John A. Logan College during the 2022-23 season and the last two seasons with the Bucs and can transfer immediately as a graduate transfer.
Gators Portal Success
In now three seasons under Golden, the Gators have had major success recruiting through the transfer portal, especially at the guard position.
All three of Florida's outgoing senior guards came to the program through the portal with Richard joining ahead of the 2022-23 season after a single season at Belmont, Clayton Jr. joining the next offseason after two seasons at Iona and Martin joining this past offseason after four seasons at FAU.
Not to mention, Florida is expected to have one of the top basketball NIL budgets in the SEC this offseason, according to On3.