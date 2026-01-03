Gators in Contact with Transfer WR

As the Florida Gators look to round out its receiver rotation for the 2026 season, the program is reportedly in contact with a Group of Five receiver.

Utah State transfer Braden Pegan on Friday revealed he had been in contact with 21 schools since the portal opened with Florida among the 19 Power Four programs listed. Pegan (6-3, 210 pounds) has one year of eligibility left after three seasons at UCLA and one at Utah State.

Former Utah State Wide Receiver Braden Pegan (@bradenpegan) has heard from these 21 schools since entering the Transfer Portal, he tells me.



Pegan totaled 60 Receptions for 926 Yards (15.4 AVG) & 5 TDs this season for the Aggies.



Where should he go? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/a15IbEIavm — JGPCFB (@jgpvisuals) January 2, 2026

Pegan played sparingly at UCLA but broke out in 2025 at Utah State with 60 catches for 912 yards and five scores. His reception total and yardage was top five in the Mountain West Conference last season.

Florida has a need for an experienced receiver from the portal after seeing veterans Eugene Wilson III and Aidan Mizell enter the portal. The Gators did re-sign young stars in Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III but are still looking to establish a third starter for next season.

Florida's expected scholarship receiver room next season includes redshirt sophomore TJ Abrams and true freshmen Davian Groce, Justin Williams and Marquez Daniel. Florida Gators on SI has learned that the Gators are working to retain receiver Naeshaun Mongtomery despite his planned entry to the portal.

The Gators are also hosting Georgia Tech transfer Bailey Stockton for a visit this weekend.

In addition to Pegan and Stockton, the Gators have been in contact with a number of transfers since the portal opened on Friday, a group of whom will join Stockton this weekend for a visit in Gainesville.

Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo, Penn State guard TJ Shanahan, Penn State tackle Eagan Boyer, Jacksonville State defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Baylor defensive lineman DK Kalu,Baylor defensive back DJ Coleman, James Madison tight end Lacota Dipre and New Mexico tight end Dorian Thomas are among the visitors set for this weekend, while Oklahoma State corner Eric Fletcher (Jan. 5-6) and Iowa State corner Jontez Williams (Jan. 8) are scheduled for visits, as well.

Philo and Shanahan have already been predicted to choose the Gators.

The 2026 portal window closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

More From Florida Gators on SI