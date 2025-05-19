Report: Gators Forward to Exit Draft, Return to Program
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators will see one of its starters on the 2024-25 national championship team return after initially entering the NBA Draft.
Rising junior forward Rueben Chinyelu, who started all 40 games at center for the Gators, will return to the program after participating in the NBA G League Elite Camp, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, giving the Gators three of its five starters for next season.
In his first season with the program, Chinyelu was an integral part of the Gators run to the program's third national title in history for his defense and rebounding. He averaged six points, 6.6 rebounds and nearly a block per game last season.
He is the first of Florida's two early entries into the NBA Draft to have his future plans revealed. The Gators are still waiting on a decision from rising junior forward Alex Condon, who is seen as a borderline first-round draft pick.
Condon broke down his decision process while at the NBA Combine.
“I’ve got a good situation waiting for me at Florida,” Condon said, per Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney. “It has to be a good situation for me to stay [in draft] but feedback I’m getting from teams right now is positive, and I’m ready to stay in if I need to.”
With Chinyelu returning, the Gators seemingly have three starting spots locked up for next season after adding transfer guard Xaivian Lee, while elevating forward Thomas Haugh, a decision that head coach Todd Golden confirmed last month.
Florida is also in a position to add what could be its fourth starter in Arkansas transfer guard Boogie Fland, who is currently visiting the program.
The Gators open the 2025-26 season in Las Vegas on Nov. 3 against Arizona.