Report: Boogie Fland to Visit Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- One of the Florida Gators' top targets in the NCAA Transfer Portal is taking a visit with the program.
Arkansas transfer guard Boogie Fland will visit the program on Monday, marking his first trip to Gainesville since entering the portal. On3's Zach Abolverdi first broke the news before multiple outlets later confirmed Fland's visit.
Fland is rated as the No. 3 point guard and No. 10 overall player in the portal, according to On3.
The former NBA Draft entry has been linked with Florida on multiple occasions since announcing his intentions to leave Arkansas. UF senior writer Chris Harry previously reported that head coach Todd Golden met with a transfer portal target in New York City with Fland believed to be the player due to being from The Bronx.
Then, after Fland withdrew from the NBA Draft, Golden hinted that Florida was close to sealing the deal with a portal target, also believed to be Fland.
“We are still working on it," he recently said on the ‘Run It Back’ podcast co-hosted by former Gator Chandler Parsons. “We are close to adding an impactful player that might help get us over the top.”
In his lone season with the Razorbacks, Fland averaged 13.5 points and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 34 percent from the field.
With the Gators losing four contributing guards in seniors Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard and outgoing transfer Denzel Aberdeen, a commitment from Fland is of the upmost importance to Florida as it looks to rebuild its guard rotation.
The Gators recently added transfers Xaivian Lee (Princeton) and AJ Brown (Ohio) to its roster while retaining reserve guard Isaiah Brown. Florida will also welcome high school recruits Alex Lloyd and CJ Ingram to the fold for the 2025-26 season.