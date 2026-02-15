Takeaways from Gators' Gritty Victory Over Kentucky

The No. 14 Florida Gators outdueled the No. 25 Kentucky Wildcats in Exatech Arena on Saturday, beating the visitors, 92-83, for their fifth straight win of the season. Florida controlled the game from start to finish, but they did get tested near the end by the Wildcats.

“Yeah, you know, really good college basketball game,” Gators head coach Todd Golden said. “I thought we did a really good job first half, getting off to a great start. I thought we kind of lost our edge a little bit in the middle of the first half… So, great win. I don't think we played our best, but we played well enough.”

Here are three takeaways from the win over the Wildcats.

Xaivian Lee Finding His Rhythm at the Right Time

It is the second game in a row that Lee has been the X-factor for Florida. He led all Gators in scoring, pouring in 22 points on 7-for-12 shooting, 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. Lee also contributed three assists, two rebounds and one steal in the contest.

“To your point, he did a really good job of playing with great patience in the paint, playing off two, making good decisions. And he gave us a big lift,” Golden said after the win.

Florida Gators guard Xaivian Lee hit four 3-pointers in the win over Kentucky. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

His scoring came in a variety of ways, as well. Lee easily got downhill for layups, beat his man one-on-one for a close mid-range shot and knocked down stepback triples to help fuel the offense.

If he continues to play as he is, the Gators are going to be a tough out come March.

3-Point Shooting Trending Upwards

Florida’s 3-point shooting is the clear weakness on offense. Entering Saturday’s contest, the Gators sat 350th in the country in 3-point percentage.

However, the production in this category over the past two games has provided an extra punch for the offense. The Gators connected on 10 triples versus the Georgia Bulldogs and another 10 against the Wildcats.

Florida Gators guard Urban Klavzar (7) hit five 3-pointers in the win. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Urban Klavzar and Lee did most of the heavy lifting in the Gators’ 10th SEC win of the year. Klavzar made five of his 11 attempts, while Lee added another four 3-pointers for the offense. Moreover, Klavzar’s five 3-pointers helped diminish any momentum that seemed to be building for the Wildcats.

As a result of the team’s hot shooting from deep, center Alex Condon has the full belief that the Gators are the clear No. 1 in the country if the shots continue to fall.

“I think when we hit 10 3s, I think it was in back-to-back games, I don't think anyone in the country can play with us. We’re a dangerous team,” Condon said.

Thomas Haugh Two-Way Ability on Full Display

Florida got exactly what they needed out of their star forward, Haugh, against the Wildcats. He competed at a high level on both ends, defending the opponent's best player and carrying a large role on offense.

For starters, Golden handed Haugh the assignment of guarding Kentucky’s star player, Otega Oweh. In turn, Oweh finished the game 4-for-14 from the field, 0-for-3 from deep, and turned the ball over three times. Haugh also blocked one shot and logged one steal.

Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) continues to be one of the nation's top players after a 17-point outing against Kentucky. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Then, on the other side of the court, Haugh added 17 points while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out two assists.

It is this type of effort that has the forward near the top of the list of NBA draft boards and in contention for SEC Player of the Year.

