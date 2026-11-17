The No. 1 Florida Gators men’s basketball team start their Players Era 8 mid-season tournament run on Tuesday against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. They will be the third ACC team the Gators have faced this season, with Florida having already beaten in-state programs Miami and Florida State this month.

However, Florida will see more than just Notre Dame in the mid-season tournament. If they avoid an upset on Tuesday, Florida gets the winner of Rutgers and Houston. UNLV, Kansas, West Virginia and Auburn make up the other side of the tournament.

Here is one key player and stat from each team in the Players Era 8 mid-season tournament.

Day One

Notre Dame

Florida gets Notre Dame to start the event. This contest is Game Two of the tournament and tips off Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Their highlight player is Ethan Roberts. Roberts is leading the team in points per game (19.8) and 3-point shooting percentage (68%). The 6-foot-5 senior is coming off a 36-point performance against South Carolina State, including 10 3-pointers. Florida's best defensive plan for guarding Roberts should be to run him off the perimeter.

Roberts is a key cog in the Notre Dame offense, but the team, as a whole, is dangerous from beyond the arc. They rank second in the country in 3-point percentage, making 47.8% of their threes.

Day Two

Florida gets three guaranteed matches in the event. After the matchup against Notre Dame, either Rutgers Scarlet Knights or No. 8 Houston Cougars will be waiting for them.

Houston

Starting with the Cougars. They could be the stoutest defense the Gators will see all season. Their defense ranks seventh in defensive field goal percentage (31.8%) and is tied for seventh in scoring defense (56.3 points per game).

The Gators must focus on stopping transfer point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. Thomas Jr. tops the Cougars in points (17.7) and assists per game (6.7). He is also shooting 42.9% from deep and 53.3% overall.

Rutgers

Rutgers, conversely, is winning by a committee. Florida's overall defense needs to be at its best if they face the Scarlett Knights. Four players are averaging at least 11 points per game. Two of those players are also shooting at least 40% from three on the season.

This time, though, the defensive test is for either Alex Condon or Rueben Chinyelu. Rutgers center Christian Gurdak has been their most consistent player through three games in 2026. He enters the tournament with a 20-point, 14-rebound outing against Bryant.

Day Three

The Gators will play one of UNLV, Kansas, West Virginia and Auburn in the tournament. The only difference is the round they take the court in.

UNLV

Florida's backcourt will have its hands full if they get paired with UNLV. Rebels guard Sebastian Mack, a former Missouri Tiger, is averaging 21 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

However, the threat goes beyond Mack. Cam Miles, his running mate in the backcourt, has also been effective in the team's three games. He is averaging 17.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Kansas

Kansas signed the top prospect from the last recruiting cycle, bringing in Tyran Stokes, a potential No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Stokes is averaging 15.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 48.4/64.7/41.7 shooting splits. He is likely to be guarded by Gators forward Thomas Haugh.

The Jayhawks' defense is top-15 in field goal percentage, holding their opponents to 33.7% shooting. Florida's offense has shown inconsistency at times, making it an interesting matchup.

West Virginia

Point guard Miles Sadler has spearheaded the Mountaineers' offense. He has been one of the most explosive freshmen to start the year, averaging 17.7 points and 7 assists in 26.7 minutes per game. West Virginia's offense also limits turnovers. It is top 15 in the country in turnovers per game, committing just nine per contest.

Auburn

Third-year guard Tahaad Pettiford is the Tigers' go-to guy. He has been a focal point within the offense for the past three years, nearly pushing them to a national championship appearance if it were not for the Gators in 2025. He is averaging 17.7 points and 3.3 assists per game.

Auburn's defense is stout on the interior. The Tigers are one of two teams in the country averaging at least 10 blocks per game this season, blocking 10.3 shots per contest. That's due to Narcisse Ngoy and Bukky Oboye. Both centers are averaging at least three blocks per game.

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