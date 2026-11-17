The Florida Gators are heading to Las Vegas this week to compete in the first set of the Players Era tournament, with seven other teams in a bracket-format event that lasts Tuesday-Thursday.

Florida sits at 4-0 on the year with two impressive wins over in-state rivals Miami and Florida State. Now they are currently the favorites heading into Vegas this week in a tournament that includes Houston, Auburn, Kansas, West Virginia, UNLV, Rutgers, and Notre Dame.

The Gators start off their week against Notre Dame on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EST in the first round. The Irish boast a 4-0 record and a win against Villanova.

In these types of events, depth is crucial, and Todd Golden is happy with where his team stands going into this event.

“We’re a lot further along rotation-wise this year versus last year,” Golden said. “The exhibition season kind of helped us out with that a little bit.”

Florida did not play in the Players Era last year, but lost their season opener to Arizona in Las Vegas and is looking to make a statement in Vegas this time around.

“Yeah, this is a good opportunity for us,” Alex Condon said about playing in Las Vegas again. “I know last year in Vegas we didn't play up to our capabilities as well. So we want to get back. We got a bit of a chip on our shoulder in that regard. Make sure we're locked in.”

The Gators open up against Notre Dame, with the winner taking on the winner of Houston versus Rutgers.

A look at Notre Dame

Notre Dame is in its fourth year under head coach Micah Shrewsberry and has yet to make the NCAA tournament or have a winning season. The Fighting Irish have started off this year on a high note and are looking to carry that momentum into Vegas.

Notre Dame is led by guards Braeden Shrewsberry, Gonzaga transfer Braeden Smith, and Penn transfer Ethan Roberts. All three are averaging in double figures, with Roberts leading the team at 19.8 points per game.

Stretch-four Brady Koehler and Winthrop transfer center Logan Duncomb round out the frontcourt for the Fighting Irish. Both are also averaging in double figures. The Fighting Irish lean heavily on these five guys with a limited bench unit.

The Irish live and die by the three-point shot, shooting 47.8 percent as a team from beyond the arc, which ranks second in the country. They are also top 50 in the country in three-point rate, firing just under 30 threes a game.

Florida will have to be locked in defensively on the perimeter, following shooters, with three Fighting Irish already having made over 10 threes on the year. Roberts and Kohler lead the charge, shooting over 66 percent from beyond the arc on high volume.

Notre Dame has yet to face a frontline like Florida's and is missing their backup center, Tommy Ahnemen, due to an arm injury. The Fighting Irish do have multiple bigger bodies off the bench in a pair of 6’9 forwards who will be seeing more action due to the injury.

Florida will look to bully Notre Dame on the inside and on the glass, where they have an advantage. Florida ranks in the top 20 in offensive and defensive rebounding percentage in the country. On the other hand, the Gators will need to make sure to stay connected to all the shooters on the perimeter in order to stay undefeated and advance to the second round of the Players Era 8.

The Players Era 8 tournament provides a valuable early-season opportunity for the Gators to experience a tournament-style atmosphere and bracket similar to what they will see during the SEC Tournament and March Madness.

Tip-off against Notre Dame is set for Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EST on ESPN in Michelob Ultra Arena.

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