The Piece that Makes Gators Men’s Basketball Turn
Many will vote for Walter Clayton Jr. and Alijah Martin as the most important pieces for the Florida Gators, but there’s one player that should also fall into this category and that’s Will Richard.
Richard’s performance against North Carolina on Tuesday, a 90-84 nailbiter in the Jumpman Invitational, showed once again that this two-headed monster that the Gators are considered to be led by is actually a three-headed one.
He was the Gators best player on offense against the Tar Heels, scoring 22 points, grabbing six rebounds (two offensive) and providing one assist.
Additionally, outside of Clayton Jr.’s great effort on the offensive glass near the game, Richard had one of the biggest plays in this game.
With just 56 seconds left and the game even at 84 apiece, he skied in for the offensive rebound that he finger rolled back in to give the Gators a two-point lead. This aggression on the glass would put them in the driver's seat over the final minute and ultimately was one of the main reasons they won this game.
After the game, he talked about what was running through his mind on this play.
“Just trying to be aggressive, make a play,” Richard said.“We were obviously tied, so just trying to be aggressive and then once I got the offensive rebound, just trying to get good position and go up and finish strong.”
But, as mentioned, he provided more than just this play, he was one of the biggest components for the Gators success on offense, especially in the first half. He scored 13 of his 22 in the first 20 minutes and was efficient as well, shooting five-for-seven and three-for-five from deep.
Richard’s first half display earned him recognition from his head coach as well following the win.
“I thought Will [Richard] was amazing in the first half – well, the whole game, but really in the first half getting us going offensively,” Gators head coach Todd Golden said.
So, while much of the focus will go to Clayton Jr. and Martin from game to game, teams shouldn’t forget about Richard or else he’ll do what he did against the Tar Heels to any other team in the country.