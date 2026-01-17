Three Takeaways from Florida's Impressive Road Upset at No. 10 Vanderbilt

Winning on the road is never easy in the SEC, but the No. 19 Florida Gators found a way on Saturday against No. 10 Vanderbilt, upsetting the home team, 98-94, for their fourth straight conference victory.

There was much to like from the Gators’ perspective, with another monstrous performance from Rueben Chinyelu, a big-time shot and game from Xaivian Lee and the emergence of sophomore guard Isaiah Brown.

“This is a huge win for our program,” Gators head coach Todd Golden said after the win. “They're really good, man. This is a great team here, and it makes me even more proud of our group being able to come in here and find a way to win in a great environment. We showed a lot of grit and toughness today.”

Rueben Chinyelu Deserving of “Best Big in the SEC” Title

Alex Condon was viewed as the best big man for the Gators at the beginning of the 2025-26 season, a potential first-round pick who also earned preseason All-SEC honors. However, Chinyelu might have taken that title, as well as potentially being the best big man in the SEC overall.

Chinyelu went about his business against Vanderbilt as he usually does. He grabbed offensive rebounds, recorded second-chance points, played solid defense and even flashed some above-average passing for his position.

In the end, the junior logged his third straight double-double, posting 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

A New Jersey Number for Lee?

Lee produced his best game in an Orange and Blue jersey in the Gators fifth conference game of the season. He shot 8-for-13 from the field, including 3-for-7 on 3-point attempts, scoring 20 points, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out two assists.

More importantly, he hit the most crucial shot of the game. With 45 seconds remaining and down two points, Lee connected on a step-back triple to give his team a 95-94 lead. Vanderbilt did not make a shot the rest of the way en route to a Gators victory.

After the game, Lee explained what was going through his mind on the play.

“I try to shoot every shot with confidence, whether they going in or not, Lee said. “… Late-clock. I think Rueben and Condo were down low and really didn’t have much space to go by them. I just thought, ‘Got to go up.’”

Following his performance against Vanderbilt, it may be time for Lee to bin the No. 1 jersey and stick with the No. 99 for good, his coach said.

“I would like (Lee) to wear 99 the rest of the year. We’ll see how that goes,” Golden stated.

Eighth Man Emerging in the Rotation

Without Brown, it is hard to believe the Gators leave Memorial Gymnasium with a W in the win column. He posted 14 points, four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 15 minutes.

Additionally, he was efficient in his minutes on the floor. He shot 3-for-6 from the field overall and 2-for-3 from deep. He also finished perfectly from the free-throw line, making all six attempts.

His energy was infectious for his teammates around him, and his effort supplied a necessary boost for the Gators when Golden looked to his bench. Golden said in recent weeks he had been looking for that eighth man, and if Brown continues to produce like this, then he can be a vital plug-and-play piece for Florida.

