Todd Golden Named to Coach of the Year Watchlist
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden on Friday was named to the Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List.
In his third season leading the program, Golden has taken this program to heights it hasn’t seen since the 2013-14 season.
Florida is 23-3 on the season and is ranked as the No. 2 team in the nation, only trailing No. 1 Auburn, who they beat convincingly not too long ago. This is the first time since the 2013-14 season they have been ranked this high in the AP Top 25.
The Gators also beat Tennessee back in January when the Volunteers were the No. 1 team in the nation. By beating both the Tigers and Volunteers when each were the to- ranked team, it marked just the fifth time in history that a team beat two different No. 1’s in the same season.
The up-and-coming head coach also navigated this team to a perfect record in the non-conference portion of the schedule this year, finishing 13-0 before conference play began including wins over North Carolina, Wake Forest and Florida State.
Golden has also been tremendous at evaluating and recruiting talent to the program.
For starters, two of his top players who he got out of the portal are having solid campaigns in 2025. Walter Clayton Jr. is on the Wooden Award Late Midseason Top 20, and Alijah Martin was named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Midseason Watch List
Additionally, he found diamonds in the rough in high school recruiting with Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon. Both have been equally impressive runs this season when healthy.
Florida’s next outing on the hardwood is on Saturday on the road against LSU, which is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.
Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year Watch List
- Greg Gard, Wisconsin
- Dennis Gates, Missouri
- Todd Golden, Florida
- Penny Hardaway, Memphis
- Tom Izzo, Michigan State
- Pat Kelsey, Louisville
- Dusty May, Michigan
- Grant McCasland, Texas Tech
- Ben McCollum, Drake
- Matt Painter, Purdue
- Bruce Pearl, Auburn
- Rick Pitino, St. John's
- Richard Pitino, New Mexico
- Kelvin Sampson, Houston
- Jon Scheyer, Duke